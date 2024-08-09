Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney gets candid about 'Euphoria' season 3 and its Time Jump

Sydney Sweeney is excited to reprise her role after years in 'Euphoria' season 3

  • by Web Desk
  • August 09, 2024
Sydney Sweeney is excited to reprise her role after years in Euphoria season 3
Sydney Sweeney is excited to reprise her role after years in 'Euphoria' season 3 

Sydney Sweeney talked about returning to Euphoria after years for the third installment of the HBO series. 

The two-time Emmy nominee sat down for a candid chat with Cosmopolitan where she revealed her sentiments about reprising her character and how the time jump was merely a 'new process.' 

“We did have a long time between season one and season two, but especially now with the time jump, it’s a new process for me,” Sweeney said. 

 She added, “I’m kind of just learning as I go and being open for whatever’s to come. But I’m also really excited. I love Cassie. She is always such a thrilling character to play, so I’m really looking forward to what’s gonna happen in her life.”

As for what she is most looking forward to about returning to set, " I always feel like I am coming home when I reunite with my co-stars Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Huntr Schafer and more." 

“They were the crew and the cast that were there at the beginning of my career," the Anyone But You star added. 

 “We all came up from different places but came together and were navigating so much at the same time, so it’s really nice having that core group. They’re experiencing a similarity to what I’m going through. It’s nice to have that community," Sydney Sweeney signed off. 

Blake Lively wins fans' hearts with THIS gesture at 'It Ends With Us' premiere

Blake Lively wins fans' hearts with THIS gesture at 'It Ends With Us' premiere
Prince William makes major announcement amid Royal family drama

Prince William makes major announcement amid Royal family drama
Sajal Aly drops new video under heavy filter: Watch

Sajal Aly drops new video under heavy filter: Watch

Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem

Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem

Entertainment News

Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
Travis Scott arrested in Paris: Details inside
Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
Sabrina Carpenter turns heads at star-studded party amid breakup rumours
Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
Taylor Swift's Wembley concert to receive 'layers of protection' following terror attack
Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
Katy Perry drops powerful music video for her new song 'Lifetimes'
Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
Taylor Swift boyfriend Travis Kelce breaks silence on Vienna concert terrorism threats
Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
Ariana Grande speaks out on 'disheartening' music leaks
Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
Travis Kelce prioritises NFL training over Taylor Swift amid singer's serious life threats
Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
Shawn Mendes surprisingly releases two songs on his 26th birthday
Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
Taylor Swift fans turn Vienna into concert arena after tour cancellation: Watch
Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
Blake Lively reveals Ryan Reynolds' uncredited role in 'It Ends With Us'
Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
Cardi B almost loses upcoming baby to paralysis
Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
Justin Bieber becomes unrecognizable with bearded look for ‘country album’