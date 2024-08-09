Sydney Sweeney gets candid about 'Euphoria' season 3 and its Time Jump

Sydney Sweeney talked about returning to Euphoria after years for the third installment of the HBO series.
The two-time Emmy nominee sat down for a candid chat with Cosmopolitan where she revealed her sentiments about reprising her character and how the time jump was merely a 'new process.'
“We did have a long time between season one and season two, but especially now with the time jump, it’s a new process for me,” Sweeney said.
She added, “I’m kind of just learning as I go and being open for whatever’s to come. But I’m also really excited. I love Cassie. She is always such a thrilling character to play, so I’m really looking forward to what’s gonna happen in her life.”
As for what she is most looking forward to about returning to set, " I always feel like I am coming home when I reunite with my co-stars Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Huntr Schafer and more."
“They were the crew and the cast that were there at the beginning of my career," the Anyone But You star added.
“We all came up from different places but came together and were navigating so much at the same time, so it’s really nice having that core group. They’re experiencing a similarity to what I’m going through. It’s nice to have that community," Sydney Sweeney signed off.