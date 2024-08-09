Taylor Swift's Wembley concert to receive 'layers of protection' following terror attack

The threat on Taylor Swift's shows are being taken seriously and reviewed before she takes the stage at the Wembley stadium for a second round of shows beginning Aug.15.
Swift's Eras tour London concerts will go on as scheduled after a foiled terror attack but not without precautionary measures.
A security expert told Fox News Digital, "There will likely be additional layers of protection in the wake of the thwarted terror attack plan."
Julian Moro, SVP and regional security director at International SOS revealed about the upcoming shows, "Taylor Swift’s team is likely implementing additional layers of protection to ensure her own safety, as well as her fans' and the public’s safety."
"While it is not known what the exact measures may be, we can assume this could include increasing security personnel, limiting public appearances and interactions and reassessing travel routes. It also will likely include making sure that there’s additional security at and around the venues where she’ll perform for the remainder of her tour," Moro added.
Taylor Swift's three concerts were cancelled on Wednesday after authorities detained a 17-year-old and 19-year-old male for plotting terror attack at the Ernst Happel Stadium.