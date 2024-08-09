Sabrina Carpenter turns heads at star-studded party amid breakup rumours

Sabrina Carpenter made headlines at Variety’s 2024 Power of Young Hollywood party in Santa Monica, Calif on Thursday.
The Please Please Please crooner dazzled in a golden down with her signature look for the major event.
Sabrina walked the red carpet in a gold attire along with a body-hugging corset-esque top and flowing skirt, as reported by People.
She accessorised a few rings. The singer finished the look with a loose bun and her curtain bangs were framing her face.
Taylor Swift’s best friend went for a neutral eye look, bold deep red lips and her trademark flushed cheeks.
Her public appearance came after she praised her bestie Taylor during a recent interview with Vogue.
Sabrina claimed, “Well, Taylor is a rock star! She’s just such a gangster with all of it. No matter what people are saying, everything that I’ve ever seen her tackle, she’s done so with grace.”
She continued, “The posts about me having to ‘ask for her permission’ — no. She’s one of my best, best friends, and we grab dinner or text and catch up like you would with your best friend.”
There are also speculations going around her breakup with Barry Keoghan.