Sports

Arshad Nadeem shares first statement after historic 2024 Paris Olympic win

Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem won Olympic gold for Pakistan after 40 years

  • by Web Desk
  • August 09, 2024


Arshad Nadeem, who made history for Pakistan by winning gold at the Paris Olympics on Thursday, August 8, shared his first statement after his glorious triumph.

The javelin thrower took it to Instagram to share his first reaction to his win. He shared a clip of his record breaking through in the finals and wrote, “First of all, I thank Allah Almighty for this huge success. With the prayers of my parents, the prayers of the entire nation, and especially the tireless effort of my coach, Mr. Salman Iqbal Butt, and the support of Dr. Ali Sher Bajwa, I have achieved this massive milestone.”

He further added, “Thank you All! Lastly, this gold medal is a gift from me to the entire nation on the occasion of Independence Day.”

The internet was flooded with appreciation posts for Nadeem after he won the javelin throw final at the Paris Olympics and won an Olympic medal after 32 years and a gold medal after 40 years.

Cricketers, celebrities, and politicians, including President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, appreciated him for achieving the milestone and making the nation proud.

For the unversed, Nadeem won the finals, scoring the longest throw of the finals at 92.97 meters. While Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra, who was defending his gold, made a throw of 89.45 meters and bagged the silver medal.

