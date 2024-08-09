Sajal Aly drops new video under heavy filter: Watch

Sajal Aly sent internet into a frenzy with new filtered look!
Turning to her Instagram stories, the What's Love Got To Do With It star shared a brief close-up footage of herself from inside her swanky car.
In the reel shared eagle-eyed fans noticed that this was not the star's usual appearance and she must have applied heavy filters.
Hollwyood's pop sensation Billie Eilish's famous song BLUE played in the backdrop of Sajal's reel, proving she is a die-hard Eilish fan.
The Yakeen Ka Safar star wore a grey T-shirt and left her caramel tresses cascading down while her makeup stood out well through the filter.
Prior to this, Ahad Raza Mir's ex-wife dropped a slew of pictures documenting a few shades that captured the many layers of her journey with many more to explore in the future.
While the diva continues to ace her fashion and selfie game every now and then, she has been also going sucessful on the career front.
Known for her cinematic charm in the film Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hay, Sajal Aly is now turning heads with her incredible performance in a drama Zard Patton Ka Bunn opposite Hamza Sohail.