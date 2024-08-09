Trending

Sajal Aly drops new video under heavy filter: Watch

Sajal Aly shares turns selfie queen yet again but this time with the use of heavy filters

  • by Web Desk
  • August 09, 2024



Sajal Aly sent internet into a frenzy with new filtered look!

Turning to her Instagram stories, the What's Love Got To Do With It star shared a brief close-up footage of herself from inside her swanky car. 

In the reel shared eagle-eyed fans noticed that this was not the star's usual appearance and she must have applied heavy filters. 

Hollwyood's pop sensation Billie Eilish's famous song BLUE played in the backdrop of Sajal's reel, proving she is a die-hard Eilish fan. 

The Yakeen Ka Safar star wore a grey T-shirt and left her caramel tresses cascading down while her makeup stood out well through the filter. 

Prior to this, Ahad Raza Mir's ex-wife dropped a slew of pictures documenting a few shades that captured the many layers of her journey with many more to explore in the future.

While the diva continues to ace her fashion and selfie game every now and then, she has been also going sucessful on the career front. 

Known for her cinematic charm in the film Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hay, Sajal Aly is now turning heads with her incredible performance in a drama Zard Patton Ka Bunn opposite Hamza Sohail. 

Blake Lively wins fans' hearts with THIS gesture at 'It Ends With Us' premiere

Blake Lively wins fans' hearts with THIS gesture at 'It Ends With Us' premiere
Prince William makes major announcement amid Royal family drama

Prince William makes major announcement amid Royal family drama
Sajal Aly drops new video under heavy filter: Watch

Sajal Aly drops new video under heavy filter: Watch

Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem

Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem

Trending News

Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
Wahaj Ali acknowledges gracious hosting on US tour: 'Heartfelt thankyou'
Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
Out of the box now! Sheheryar Munawar confirms relationship with Maheen Siddiqui
Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
Farhan Akhtar preferred Hrithik Roshan in ‘Don’ over Shah Rukh Khan?
Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
Alia Bhatt’s reason for not working with uncle Vikram Bhatt laid bare
Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
Mahira Khan congratulates Arshad Nadeem for clinching first Olympic gold medal
Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt celebrate daughter Miraal's first birthday
Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
Mawra Hocane takes fans on whirlwind 30-second Hawaii ride
Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
Deepika Padukone celebrates 11 years of 'Chennai Express' with unseen BTS video
Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
Sanjay Dutt gives nod to ‘Saajan 2?’
Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
Sarah Khan shares adorable glimpses from Aiman Khan's daughter's birthday party
Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
Abhay Verma teams up with Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan for ‘King’
Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
Ayeza Khan celebrates one-year anniversary of ‘Mein’ in unique way