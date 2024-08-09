Trending

Mahira Khan spreads nostalgia on best friend Sheheryar Munawar's birthday

Mahira Khan makes Sheheryar Munawar's birthday special

  • by Web Desk
  • August 09, 2024


 Mahira Khan took fans on a fun virtual trip down memory lane to celebrate her friend and co-star Sheheryar Munawar's 36th birthday, amidst all his wedding buzz. 

On Instagram this Friday, the Humsafar superstar dropped a funny dubsmaash video with her Ho Mann Jahaan co-actor featuring memories from the past. 

At the same time, she also shared a photo collage from their days on sets together. 

Alongside the post, the Bin Roye actor penned a heartwarming tribute for her best friend, " Yo Cherry! It's your birthday.. we gonna party." 

Mahira Khan spreads nostalgia on best friend Sheheryar Munawars birthday

" Happy Happy birthday! May we always have what we have and more. Inshallah I would have said I will always be your best wing man but not anymore. May this year bring happiness, joy, success, good health and peace of mind and soul. Amen. Love you," her post further read. 

On the personal front, the Parey Hut Love star confirmed his relationship with legendary Zeba Bakhtiar's niece Maheen Siddiqui while the 7 din Mohabbat In actress tied the knot with a businessman in January, this year. 

Sheheryar Munawar and Mahira Khan, who are best friends, have starred in a bunch of projects together. 

Joel Embiid fires back at Olympics ‘booing’ French crowd with savage reply

Joel Embiid fires back at Olympics ‘booing’ French crowd with savage reply
Protests erupt in Dhaka over anti-hindu violence following Hasina's resignation

Protests erupt in Dhaka over anti-hindu violence following Hasina's resignation
Aamir Khan graces 'Laapataa Ladies' screening at supreme court

Aamir Khan graces 'Laapataa Ladies' screening at supreme court

Wrestling legend Kevin Sullivan passes away at 74

Wrestling legend Kevin Sullivan passes away at 74

Trending News

Wrestling legend Kevin Sullivan passes away at 74
Aamir Khan graces 'Laapataa Ladies' screening at supreme court
Wrestling legend Kevin Sullivan passes away at 74
Sajal Aly drops new video under heavy filter: Watch
Wrestling legend Kevin Sullivan passes away at 74
Wahaj Ali acknowledges gracious hosting on US tour: 'Heartfelt thankyou'
Wrestling legend Kevin Sullivan passes away at 74
Out of the box now! Sheheryar Munawar confirms relationship with Maheen Siddiqui
Wrestling legend Kevin Sullivan passes away at 74
Farhan Akhtar preferred Hrithik Roshan in ‘Don’ over Shah Rukh Khan?
Wrestling legend Kevin Sullivan passes away at 74
Alia Bhatt’s reason for not working with uncle Vikram Bhatt laid bare
Wrestling legend Kevin Sullivan passes away at 74
Mahira Khan congratulates Arshad Nadeem for clinching first Olympic gold medal
Wrestling legend Kevin Sullivan passes away at 74
Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt celebrate daughter Miraal's first birthday
Wrestling legend Kevin Sullivan passes away at 74
Mawra Hocane takes fans on whirlwind 30-second Hawaii ride
Wrestling legend Kevin Sullivan passes away at 74
Deepika Padukone celebrates 11 years of 'Chennai Express' with unseen BTS video
Wrestling legend Kevin Sullivan passes away at 74
Sanjay Dutt gives nod to ‘Saajan 2?’
Wrestling legend Kevin Sullivan passes away at 74
Sarah Khan shares adorable glimpses from Aiman Khan's daughter's birthday party