Mahira Khan spreads nostalgia on best friend Sheheryar Munawar's birthday

Mahira Khan took fans on a fun virtual trip down memory lane to celebrate her friend and co-star Sheheryar Munawar's 36th birthday, amidst all his wedding buzz.
On Instagram this Friday, the Humsafar superstar dropped a funny dubsmaash video with her Ho Mann Jahaan co-actor featuring memories from the past.
At the same time, she also shared a photo collage from their days on sets together.
Alongside the post, the Bin Roye actor penned a heartwarming tribute for her best friend, " Yo Cherry! It's your birthday.. we gonna party."
" Happy Happy birthday! May we always have what we have and more. Inshallah I would have said I will always be your best wing man but not anymore. May this year bring happiness, joy, success, good health and peace of mind and soul. Amen. Love you," her post further read.
On the personal front, the Parey Hut Love star confirmed his relationship with legendary Zeba Bakhtiar's niece Maheen Siddiqui while the 7 din Mohabbat In actress tied the knot with a businessman in January, this year.
Sheheryar Munawar and Mahira Khan, who are best friends, have starred in a bunch of projects together.