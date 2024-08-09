Zara Tindall releases first statement after major setback 

Zara Tindall, who recently suffered a heartbreak after being snubbed at the 2024 Paris Olympics this summer offered a look into the behind-the-scenes from one of horse racing's most prestigious events.
The daughter of Princess Anne expressed her emotions noting, “There's a lot of hopes. There's a lot of dreams people want to grab.”
Zara is set to appear in a new documentary which offers insights into Cheltenham Festival and the Gold Cup’s finale.
The teaser of the upcoming documentary featured Zara expressing her joy saying, "Everyone wants to have a win at Cheltenham, and Gold Cup is obviously the biggest."
This update marks Zara’s first after her dream was shattered when it was announced that she will not be representing Team GB at the mega sports event.
Zara Tindall won gold medal at the European Eventing Championships in 2005 and a silver at the World Equestrian Games in 2006.
She has also won BBC Sports Personality of the Year in 2006.
Champions: Full Gallop is the documentary which was released on July 19, 2024.