Zara Tindall releases first statement after major setback

Zara Tindall appears to be in high spirits after 2024 Paris Olympics snub

  by Web Desk
  August 09, 2024
Zara Tindall, who recently suffered a heartbreak after being snubbed at the 2024 Paris Olympics this summer offered a look into the behind-the-scenes from one of horse racing's most prestigious events.

The daughter of Princess Anne expressed her emotions noting, “There's a lot of hopes. There's a lot of dreams people want to grab.”

Zara is set to appear in a new documentary which offers insights into Cheltenham Festival and the Gold Cup’s finale.

The teaser of the upcoming documentary featured Zara expressing her joy saying, "Everyone wants to have a win at Cheltenham, and Gold Cup is obviously the biggest."

This update marks Zara’s first after her dream was shattered when it was announced that she will not be representing Team GB at the mega sports event.

Zara Tindall won gold medal at the European Eventing Championships in 2005 and a silver at the World Equestrian Games in 2006.

She has also won BBC Sports Personality of the Year in 2006.

Champions: Full Gallop is the documentary which was released on July 19, 2024.

Kate Middleton may resume royal duties after Balmoral trip
Prince Harry’s dream to ‘be forgiven by’ King Charles gets shattered
Prince William makes major announcement amid Royal family drama
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle consider risks of Colombia tour amid UK security concerns
King Charles' tough new benchmark puts pressure on Prince William, Princess Kate
Crown Prince Haakon of Norway breaks silence on stepson's arrest: 'A serous matter'
King Charles abolishes old royal tradition on Prince George’s request
Prince Joachim’s son gazes girlfriend down on modeling ramp
Princess Beatrice exposed as ‘China-backed conspiracy’ on birthday
Kate Middleton source shares delighting update on Princess health amid cancer
Princess Eugenie marks sister Beatrice’s 36th birthday with rare candid snaps
Sarah Ferguson wishes Princess Beatrice on her 36th birthday with rare photo: SEE