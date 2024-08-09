Kate Middleton may resume royal duties after Balmoral trip

Royal

  • by Web Desk
  • August 09, 2024
Kate Middleton has been dropping “positive” signs lately that she’ll soon resume her royal duties.

The Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer in March 2024, and ever since then she has been avoiding public eye for the major events.

However, she attended Trooping the Colors in June and also attended 2024 Wimbledon.

She will seemingly spend summer with her husband, Prince William, kids and the rest of the royal family in Balmoral.

During a recent dialogue with Fabulous magazine, royal commentator Phil Dampier has explained the positive side of Kate’s travel plan to Scotland.

He explained, "The fact that Kate is well enough to travel to Scotland and enjoy a holiday at Balmoral is a sure sign she is on the mend and a very positive step. There's so much space that they can go off for picnics, go off for massive long walks, and just enjoy the fresh air and the forest up there, and enjoy the freedom."

The future queen has been taking chemotherapy for cancer treatment, which put a hold on her royal engagements.

For the unversed, King Charles and Kate were diagnosed with cancer in February and March respectively.

Royal News

Zara Tindall releases first statement after major setback
Prince Harry’s dream to ‘be forgiven by’ King Charles gets shattered
Prince William makes major announcement amid Royal family drama
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle consider risks of Colombia tour amid UK security concerns
King Charles' tough new benchmark puts pressure on Prince William, Princess Kate
Crown Prince Haakon of Norway breaks silence on stepson's arrest: 'A serous matter'
King Charles abolishes old royal tradition on Prince George’s request
Prince Joachim’s son gazes girlfriend down on modeling ramp
Princess Beatrice exposed as ‘China-backed conspiracy’ on birthday
Kate Middleton source shares delighting update on Princess health amid cancer
Princess Eugenie marks sister Beatrice’s 36th birthday with rare candid snaps
Sarah Ferguson wishes Princess Beatrice on her 36th birthday with rare photo: SEE