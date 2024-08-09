Kate Middleton may resume royal duties after Balmoral trip

Kate Middleton has been dropping “positive” signs lately that she’ll soon resume her royal duties.
The Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer in March 2024, and ever since then she has been avoiding public eye for the major events.
However, she attended Trooping the Colors in June and also attended 2024 Wimbledon.
She will seemingly spend summer with her husband, Prince William, kids and the rest of the royal family in Balmoral.
During a recent dialogue with Fabulous magazine, royal commentator Phil Dampier has explained the positive side of Kate’s travel plan to Scotland.
He explained, "The fact that Kate is well enough to travel to Scotland and enjoy a holiday at Balmoral is a sure sign she is on the mend and a very positive step. There's so much space that they can go off for picnics, go off for massive long walks, and just enjoy the fresh air and the forest up there, and enjoy the freedom."
The future queen has been taking chemotherapy for cancer treatment, which put a hold on her royal engagements.
For the unversed, King Charles and Kate were diagnosed with cancer in February and March respectively.