Aamir Khan graces 'Laapataa Ladies' screening at supreme court

Aamir Khan's production, Laapataa Ladies, has reached new heights of success as it was screened at the Supreme Court of India.
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao made a special appearance at the Supreme Court in New Delhi, for the Laapata Ladies screening of their film on Friday, August 9.
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud welcomed Aamir Khan, cautioning against a "stampede" in the court.
“I don't want a stampede in the Court, we welcome a very special guest of the Supreme Court of India...I said why don't you drop into the court and see the proceedings in real life,” Chandrachud jokingly added.
Meanwhile Attorney General R Venkataramani quipped, "It's a star-studded court today!"
Rao expressed her gratitude after screening, saying, “It fills my heart with immense pride to see 'Laapataa Ladies' making history by being screened at the Supreme Court of India. I am deeply grateful to the honourable Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud for this rare honour.”
Laapataa Ladies, produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Kiran Rao's Kindling Productions, was released in theaters on March 1, 2024, and is now available on Netflix.