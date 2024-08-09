World

Protests erupt in Dhaka over anti-hindu violence following Hasina's resignation

The violence has left one school teacher dead and at least 45 others injured

  August 09, 2024
Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Dhaka on Friday, August 9, to protest against the recent violence targeting Bangladesh's Hindu minority.

The unrest follows the resignation and flight of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina earlier this week.

As per Reuters, the violence has left one school teacher dead and at least 45 others injured, with attacks on Hindu homes, businesses, and temples reported across the country.

Protesters, some carrying posters demanding protection for minorities, blocked an intersection in the capital, chanting "who are we, Bengali Bengali" and calling for peace.

Hindus, making up about 8% of Bangladesh’s 170 million population, have traditionally supported Hasina’s Awami League party. The party's involvement in violent clashes with anti-quota protesters last month has fueled public anger.

Moreover, the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council has reported that at least 52 of the country’s 64 districts have experienced violence since early August.

The council has appealed to Muhammad Yunus, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate and new head of the caretaker administration, for assistance.

In response to the situation, the UN Secretary General has called for an end to the violence and condemned racially based attacks.

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for the "safety and protection" of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh as thousands of Bangladeshi Hindus are attempting to flee to neighboring India for safety. 

