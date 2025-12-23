SEVENTEEN's Woozi at centre of military power row as Army makes major move

Woozi, a member of the renowned K-Pop group SEVENTEEN, has reportedly been a victim of a power trip during his compulsory military service.
The Seoul Shinmun reported on Tuesday, December 23, that a military training centre officer, referred to as "Officer A", asked the Destiny singer, who entered as a trainee last September, to arrange a singer for his wedding celebratory song, sparking controversy.
Up until the enlistment, Woozi had no personal connection with Officer A, but at A's request, he arranged a well-known ballad singer, referred to as "B", with whom he had a usual acquaintance
According to the report, B sand the song at the officer's wedding in October and no fee was paid.
Currently, the award-winning producer, whose real name is Lee Ji-hoon, is currently serving as a drill instructor and working in the same training unit as Officer A.
With the closed nature of military organisations, netizens noted that while it's inappropriate to make a personal requests to a trainee, it is near-impossible to refuse a superior's request.
Addressing the controversy that have flooded the internet, the military training centre said there was no coercive situation at the time and that Woozi responded to A's request as a favour, noting, "there was no illegal activity or violation of regulations."
Moreover, an internal survey will also be conducted this month to verify if any private requests were made through superior-subordinate relationships.
Woozi enlisted as an active-duty soldier in the army on September 15 and is scheduled to be discharged on March 14, 2027.