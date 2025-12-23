Ducky Bhai's legal trouble deepens as local court delivers key verdict

Trending
Pakistani YouTuber Ducky Bhai has faced another major setback after a local court rejected his plea seeking custody of his private accounts and gadgets.

On Tuesday, December 23, 24NewsHD TV channel reported that Judicial Magistrate Naeem Wattoo announced the latest verdict.

The former Pakistani gamer's request to seek custody of his mobile phones and the revival of his YouTube channel and social media accounts.

Notably, the court decided that these items should be kept under official custody for the time being for further investigations.

Despite the verdict, the Magistrate additionally ordered the officials to hand over 19 items confiscated during the investigation in connection with the gambling app promotion case.

These items reportedly include Ducky Bhai’s banking cards, national identity cards, a laptop bag and a camera.

Additional Sessions Judge Mansoor Ahmed Qureshi yesterday extended the interim bail of Ducky Bhai’s wife, Aroob Jatoi, until January 6. 

She appeared in court along with her husband.

For those unaware, Ducky Bhai and his life partner were recently in the spotlight as they have been under investigation in connection with the gambling app promotion case for several months.

On November 26, the 28-year-old social media star was released from Lahore’s Camp prison after the court reviewed his bail documents. 

