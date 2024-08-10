Prince William celebrates another feather to his cap: 'Fantastic news'

Prince William is celebrating a big win for a cause that’s closest to his heart!
The heir to the throne on Friday, August 9, turned to his Instagram handle and penned a heartwarming message to mark the achievement of London’s Air Ambulance Charity that reached its fundraising goal for two new Airbus H135 helicopters.
“Fantastic news! This is going to have a life-saving impact,” penned the father of three on Instagram as he proudly reposted the exciting announcement from the charity he has backed up as a dedicated patron since 2020.
The prince continued to add, “A huge thank you to everyone who donated,” followed by a helicopter emoji and his signature “W,” ensuring that the message came directly from him.
Earlier in the same day, London’s Air Ambulance shared a celebratory post on its official Instagram handle to announce the exciting major milestone it has achieved.
“London, you did it. We’ve hit our #UpAgainstTime target... and some! We are thrilled to announce we have passed our #UpAgainstTime appeal target of £15 million to replace our helicopters and keep them flying for years to come,” read the caption.
Extending a heartfelt gratitude towards the Prince of Wales, the post noted, “We would also like to thank our Patron, The Prince of Wales, who has supported our appeal throughout—both publicly and privately. He has continued to champion our crucial work in delivering life-saving treatment across the capital throughout our appeal.”
Prince William became the benefactor of the organization back in March 2020, which supported his passion to provide emergency services to his people.