Royal

Prince William celebrates another feather to his cap: 'Fantastic news'

  by Web Desk
  • August 10, 2024
Prince William is celebrating a big win for a cause that’s closest to his heart!

The heir to the throne on Friday, August 9, turned to his Instagram handle and penned a heartwarming message to mark the achievement of London’s Air Ambulance Charity that reached its fundraising goal for two new Airbus H135 helicopters.

“Fantastic news! This is going to have a life-saving impact,” penned the father of three on Instagram as he proudly reposted the exciting announcement from the charity he has backed up as a dedicated patron since 2020.

The prince continued to add, “A huge thank you to everyone who donated,” followed by a helicopter emoji and his signature “W,” ensuring that the message came directly from him.

Earlier in the same day, London’s Air Ambulance shared a celebratory post on its official Instagram handle to announce the exciting major milestone it has achieved.

“London, you did it. We’ve hit our #UpAgainstTime target... and some! We are thrilled to announce we have passed our #UpAgainstTime appeal target of £15 million to replace our helicopters and keep them flying for years to come,” read the caption.

Extending a heartfelt gratitude towards the Prince of Wales, the post noted, “We would also like to thank our Patron, The Prince of Wales, who has supported our appeal throughout—both publicly and privately. He has continued to champion our crucial work in delivering life-saving treatment across the capital throughout our appeal.”


Prince William became the benefactor of the organization back in March 2020, which supported his passion to provide emergency services to his people.

Royal News

Royal family unable to match Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'enormous' publicity?
Kate Middleton may resume royal duties after Balmoral trip
Zara Tindall releases first statement after major setback
Prince Harry’s dream to ‘be forgiven by’ King Charles gets shattered
Prince William makes major announcement amid Royal family drama
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle consider risks of Colombia tour amid UK security concerns
King Charles' tough new benchmark puts pressure on Prince William, Princess Kate
Crown Prince Haakon of Norway breaks silence on stepson's arrest: 'A serous matter'
King Charles abolishes old royal tradition on Prince George’s request
Prince Joachim’s son gazes girlfriend down on modeling ramp
Princess Beatrice exposed as ‘China-backed conspiracy’ on birthday
Kate Middleton source shares delighting update on Princess health amid cancer