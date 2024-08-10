‘Peaky Blinders’ movie plot: Here’s what we know so far

Peaky Blinders fans should fasten their seat belts to enjoy one deadly ride in the upcoming film.
The Peaky Blinders film is said to be an "explosive chapter" in the Shelby family's saga, as the long-awaited film promises to be a thrilling continuation of the hit BBC series.
As per the crime-thriller’s creator Steven Knight, the upcoming feature will be a "no holds barred" experience, plunging the mafia boss Thomas Shelby’s clan into the chaos and conflict of World War II.
According to the report of The Irish Independent, Knight initially intended to conclude Tommy Shelby's story at the outset of the Second World War, ending with the sound of the first air raid siren in Birmingham in 1939.
However, in 2022, he revealed that the story had been revised to extend "into and beyond the Second World War," setting the stage for a more intense and expansive narrative.
While details of the film's plot are still under wraps, Knight's comments suggest that viewers can expect all the impressions that made the series iconic.
The flat caps, brutal fistfights, and electrifying music — while exploring new and darker territories in the next chapter of the Shelby Empire.