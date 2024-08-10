Trending

Sunny Deol's 'Lahore 1947' features an India-Pakistan partition scene in train

  • August 10, 2024
Sunny Deol starrer Lahore 1947 is all set to delve into India-Pakistan’s heartbreaking partition story!

Lahore 1947, which has been directed under the excellent direction of Rajkumar Santoshi, is going to feature a pivotal train scene that will strike a chord with the audience on both sides of the border, powerfully conveying the pain and suffering of the partition era, reported a source to India Today.

The scene will recreate the characters’ arduous train journey from India to Pakistan, is reported to be a visual masterpiece, and will be filmed over a span of several weeks to ensure a realistic portrayal of a pivotal moment in history.

According to the insider close to the film, “The shooting of Lahore 1947 will conclude with the most ambitious train sequence of the Partition era, featuring an extensive scene unlike anything seen before.”

The source continued to add that the movie’s climax is poised to be a visually impressive segment, carefully crafted to capture the intense and emotional nature of the era.

“This sequence will be filmed over several weeks with a large cast and crew, aiming to offer a fresh experience to the audience,” the insider added.

The movie, which is produced under the banner of Aamir Khan’s production house, will feature Preity Zinta as a lead actress alongside Sunny Deol.

Lahore 1947 is scheduled to release on January 26, 2025.

