Sonakshi Sinha’s mom makes rare comment on daughter's relation with Zaheer Iqbal 

Sonakshi Sinha's mother, Poonam Sinha, made a shocking claim about her daughter's relationship with her now husband, Zaheer Iqbal.
The Dabangg actress, who made it to the headlines due to her controversial marriage with her partner in June last year, has now publicly defended her romance.
During the heartfelt conversation with Farah Khan during her YouTube show, the host asked Poonam when she found out about her daughter’s relationship with Zaheer.
Before Poonam’s reply, Sonakshi chimed in and said that she knew it before.
However, the actress’s mom noted that she did not know that her daughter was seeing him until she revealed it.
To which Sonakshi remarked, "Don't lie to the camera! I told you first, and you did not tell father."
According to Hindustan Times, Poonam went on to add that she knew something was up between the two when Sonakshi took the trays and did little tasks for Zaheer.
For those unaware, Sonakshi Sinha made her relationship with actor Zaheer Iqbal official after getting married to him in June last year.
The couple dated for seven years before exchanging marital vows.