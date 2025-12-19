Imran Khan makes grand comeback after 10 years with ‘Happy Patel’ trailer

After a decade-long wait, Imran Khan is set to grace big screens with new film, Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos.
On Friday, December 19, Amir Khan’s production company released a trailer of the most-awaited film.
The trailer showed Happy Patel (played by Vir Das) caught between pursuing ambitious aspirations and confronting the absurd realities of his situation, as he navigates violence, encounters with the Goa Police, all while sporting a Bob Dylan-inspired hairdo.
However, the exact role of Imran has not been revealed yet.
Amir’s new film, which was shot in Goa, is filled with humour and satire.
Shortly after the trailer was released on YouTube, fans rushed to the comment section to celebrate Imran’s return to acting.
A fan wrote, “Last me amir ne aake pure trailer ko bacha liya. After 10 years imran Khan's comeback.wah!”
Another one commented, “All 2000s teens knows that he is guy every teen wanted to be. So glad to see IMRAN. Kafi dino se ek nayi badhiya comedy movie ki talaash thi!! AKP se comedy matlab.”
A third showed excitement, ”So damn happy to see Imran Khan after 10 years....2025 full of crazy collabs and great comebacks.”
Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is set to release in theatres on January 16, 2026.