Esha Deol steps back into work as she grieves late father Dharmendra's death

Esha Deol confirmed returning to work following the passing of her father, Dharmendra, a few weeks ago.
Recently, Sunny Deol was spotted attending the teaser launch of Border 2 alongside Ahan Shetty and Varun Dhawan.
Now, daughter Esha has opened up about her decision to slowly get back to work despite wanting to mourn longer.
She took to Instagram and penned, “I had kept a few work commitments on hold for a long time which I would be posting & sharing with you all now in the coming days. Please understand me as a human & most importantly as a daughter who is still grieving the loss of her most loving precious father. A loss I would never get over.”
Esha continued, “If I had things my way I would wish to not be on this platform for sometime and just take a break. But I can't do that. So try & be kind and understanding. Thank you for the love & support always. Love you all.”
Her father, legendary Bollywood star Dharmendra died in the Indian city of Mumbai at the age of 89, on November 24, 2025.
The late actor's hit films include Sholay (1975), Phool Aur Patthar (1966), Seeta Aur Geeta (1972), Mera Gaon Mera Desh (1971) and Chupke Chupke (1975).