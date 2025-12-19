Trending
  • By Hafsa Noor
Trending

Esha Deol steps back into work as she grieves late father Dharmendra's death

Esha Deol resumes work amid grief for her ‘most loving, precious father’ Dharmendra

  • By Hafsa Noor
Esha Deol steps back into work as she grieves late father Dharmendras death
Esha Deol steps back into work as she grieves late father Dharmendra's death

Esha Deol confirmed returning to work following the passing of her father, Dharmendra, a few weeks ago.

Recently, Sunny Deol was spotted attending the teaser launch of Border 2 alongside Ahan Shetty and Varun Dhawan.

Now, daughter Esha has opened up about her decision to slowly get back to work despite wanting to mourn longer.

She took to Instagram and penned, “I had kept a few work commitments on hold for a long time which I would be posting & sharing with you all now in the coming days. Please understand me as a human & most importantly as a daughter who is still grieving the loss of her most loving precious father. A loss I would never get over.”

Esha continued, “If I had things my way I would wish to not be on this platform for sometime and just take a break. But I can't do that. So try & be kind and understanding. Thank you for the love & support always. Love you all.”

Her father, legendary Bollywood star Dharmendra died in the Indian city of Mumbai at the age of 89, on November 24, 2025.

The late actor's hit films include Sholay (1975), Phool Aur Patthar (1966), Seeta Aur Geeta (1972), Mera Gaon Mera Desh (1971) and Chupke Chupke (1975).

Imran Abbas blasts 'Dhurandhar' film: 'A dangerous misuse of cinema’

Imran Abbas blasts 'Dhurandhar' film: 'A dangerous misuse of cinema’
Sonakshi Sinha’s mom makes rare comment on daughter's relation with Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha’s mom makes rare comment on daughter's relation with Zaheer Iqbal
Imran Khan makes grand comeback after 10 years with ‘Happy Patel’ trailer

Imran Khan makes grand comeback after 10 years with ‘Happy Patel’ trailer
Kartik Aaryan makes bombshell confession about his real-life romance

Kartik Aaryan makes bombshell confession about his real-life romance
Karan Johar earns big milestone after Dharma Productions split announcement

Karan Johar earns big milestone after Dharma Productions split announcement
Kartik Aaryan backs ‘Tu Meri Main Tera…’ amid massive backlash: ‘I feel lucky’

Kartik Aaryan backs ‘Tu Meri Main Tera…’ amid massive backlash: ‘I feel lucky’
Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa add another little star to their family

Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa add another little star to their family
Ranveer Singh reacts to viral Nick Jonas dance on 'Dhurandhar' track

Ranveer Singh reacts to viral Nick Jonas dance on 'Dhurandhar' track
Aima Baig opens up about her new album ‘Gurlya’ in one-on-one interview

Aima Baig opens up about her new album ‘Gurlya’ in one-on-one interview
Shilpa Shetty seeks protection of her ‘rights, reputation’ after IT raid

Shilpa Shetty seeks protection of her ‘rights, reputation’ after IT raid
Nora Fatehi teams up with Grammy-Winner David Guetta for India show

Nora Fatehi teams up with Grammy-Winner David Guetta for India show
Mawra Hocane’s ‘Jama Taqseem’ wins hearts with meaningful ending

Mawra Hocane’s ‘Jama Taqseem’ wins hearts with meaningful ending

Popular News

Radhika Apte makes rare confession about trauma early in her film career

Radhika Apte makes rare confession about trauma early in her film career

16 minutes ago
James Van Der Beek shares his health update after skipping iconic TV reunion

James Van Der Beek shares his health update after skipping iconic TV reunion

4 minutes ago
Pep Guardiola hits back at repeated questions about Manchester City future

Pep Guardiola hits back at repeated questions about Manchester City future
7 minutes ago