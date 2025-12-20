Hania Amir posts Asim Azhar’s video with special message of ‘love’

Hania Amir is once again making headlines with her ex-lover Asim Azhar.
Amid the soaring success of her ongoing TV drama, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, the 28-year-old sparked buzz in fans with a cryptic hint of rekindling romance with her former boyfriend.
Earlier this week, Asim – the voice behind his former ladylove Hania Amir’s new drama OST – delivered a thrilling performance on the track, electrifying the crowd.
Taking to her official Instagram Stories on Friday, December 19, the Mere Humsafar actress reignited the dating speculation with Asim Azhar by reposting a video of his performance, along with a special message of “love.”
In the update, Hania wrote, “goosebumps. Thank you for your love <3.”
Fans’ reactions:
Hania Amir’s shout-out to Asim Azhar sparked major fan reactions, with one expressing, “Enough is enough, both of you get married now.”
“Are u sure she was thanking ‘fans,’” quipped a second.
A third excitedly exclaimed, “Oh my God.”
Hania Amir and Asim Azhar relationship:
Asim Azhar and Hania Amir were first linked together around 2018-19. The duo parted ways sometime between 2020-21, following which the Tera Woh Pyaar singer got engaged to his cousin and social media influencer, Merub Ali.
However, in June 2025, Asim announced calling the engagement post via his Instagram handle.