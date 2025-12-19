Kartik Aaryan makes bombshell confession about his real-life romance

Trending
  By Sidra Khan
The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' star opens up about romance in real-life at new film 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' trailer launch

Amid back-to-back on-screen romances, Kartik Aaryan is seeking love off-screen too.

At the trailer launch of his upcoming movie Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, the 35-year-old Indian film star made a bombshell confession about finding romance in his real life.

While speaking to reporters, the actor – who has delivered several rom-coms in recent years, including Lukka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Who, and Love Aaj Kal – revealed that he has been seeking romance in real-life. However, since he has not yet met his destined partner, he continues to explore it onscreen.

"I'm not getting romance in real life so I’m searching for it on screen. I'm happy to be back in this genre after a while,” the Chandu Champion actor admitted.

Speaking about his forthcoming movie, he continued, “I'm looking forward to everybody's reaction because this is a very difficult genre to crack and there is immense pressure to do it. I hope you guys like it and love it, and go to theatres to watch this film.”

At the event, Aaryan also heaped praise on the film’s writer, Karan Shrikant Sharma, and director, Sameer Viswans, and called himself “lucky” to have worked with them.

"I feel lucky that I got this film , the way Karan wrote this story and character and the way Sameer sir took this vision ahead with his direction, was great,” he stated.

On the personal front, Kartik Aaryan has previously been in a relationship with his Love Aaj Kal 2 costar Sara Ali Khan.

He has also been linked with Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s actress daughter Janhvi Kapoor, and rumored to have been close to Ananya Panday.

