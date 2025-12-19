Karan Johar earns big milestone after Dharma Productions split announcement

Karan Johar has earned a major milestone after taking a shocking decision for his film company, Dharma Productions.
On Friday, December 19, the Indian filmmaker was announced a new Advisory Board member of IIMUN.
The message read, “Cinema has power to speak a language that needs no translation, To make dreams turn into reality and make reality feel dreamy, To make you experience Kuch Kuch Hota Hain moment, while you watch Rocky aur Rani’s Prem Kahaani.”
It continued, “It has the gift to divide or unite 2 states, But most of all it is that Shershaah or Yodha that can build the ultimate truth that - We are all part of one family. We are glad that his Swadarma is rooted in Dharma. India regards him as the one because of whose Dostana - society broke stereotypes.”
While appreciating Karan’s blockbuster movies, the statement continued, “Dear Zindagi normalised Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gam and whether Kal Ho Na Ho, the Brahamastra of life is all about living it in the now like depicted in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani.”
The message stated that Karan wasn't just the cultural messiah that the country needed, but someone who was always willing to help people.
Karan's new role in IIMUN's Advisory Board comes after Dharma Productions relaunched its talent agency following its official split with Cornerstone.