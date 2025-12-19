Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna’s YouTube channel terminated after launch

Gaurav Khanna, who recently won Bigg Boss 19, took to the internet shortly after lifting the trophy, but for an unexpected reason.
A few days following his victory, the CID actor launched his official YouTube channel, which was taken down within hours, leaving fans baffled about the star.
Gaurav won the trophy along with a cash prize of ₹50 lakh, the Anupamaa star received overwhelming response from viewers.
On December 16, the 44-year-old launched his YouTube channel to stay connected with his fans after the show.
The channel attracted thousand of fans and rapidly gained thousands of subscribers within hours.
Unfortunately, the excitement was short lived, as the channel was taken down following hours of launch.
Clicking the link showed a 404 error, along with a message stating that the YouTube account had been terminated.
The sudden removal created a buzz across the internet. Some users believe YouTube’s anti-bot system may have flagged the channel because of increased subscriber growth, while others suspect mass reporting.
Ahead of the takedown, Gaurav had uploaded his first video, expressing gratitude towards fans for their support and speaking about his Bigg Boss 19 experience.
He further praised his fellow contestants, including comedian Pranit More and YouTuber Mridul Tiwari for encouraging him to join social media.
Bigg Boss 19 concluded with Gaurav Khanna as the winner, while Farrhana Bhatt finished as the first runner-up.