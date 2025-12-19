Trending
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Trending

Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna’s YouTube channel terminated after launch

Gaurav Khanna won Bigg Boss 19 along with a cash prize of ₹50 lakh after receiving overwhelming response from viewers

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna’s YouTube channel terminated after launch
Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna’s YouTube channel terminated after launch

Gaurav Khanna, who recently won Bigg Boss 19, took to the internet shortly after lifting the trophy, but for an unexpected reason.

A few days following his victory, the CID actor launched his official YouTube channel, which was taken down within hours, leaving fans baffled about the star.

Gaurav won the trophy along with a cash prize of ₹50 lakh, the Anupamaa star received overwhelming response from viewers.

On December 16, the 44-year-old launched his YouTube channel to stay connected with his fans after the show.

The channel attracted thousand of fans and rapidly gained thousands of subscribers within hours.

Unfortunately, the excitement was short lived, as the channel was taken down following hours of launch.

Clicking the link showed a 404 error, along with a message stating that the YouTube account had been terminated.

The sudden removal created a buzz across the internet. Some users believe YouTube’s anti-bot system may have flagged the channel because of increased subscriber growth, while others suspect mass reporting.

Ahead of the takedown, Gaurav had uploaded his first video, expressing gratitude towards fans for their support and speaking about his Bigg Boss 19 experience.

He further praised his fellow contestants, including comedian Pranit More and YouTuber Mridul Tiwari for encouraging him to join social media.

Bigg Boss 19 concluded with Gaurav Khanna as the winner, while Farrhana Bhatt finished as the first runner-up.

Radhika Apte makes rare confession about trauma early in her film career

Radhika Apte makes rare confession about trauma early in her film career

Esha Deol steps back into work as she grieves late father Dharmendra's death

Esha Deol steps back into work as she grieves late father Dharmendra's death
Imran Abbas blasts 'Dhurandhar' film: 'A dangerous misuse of cinema’

Imran Abbas blasts 'Dhurandhar' film: 'A dangerous misuse of cinema’
Sonakshi Sinha’s mom makes rare comment on daughter's relation with Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha’s mom makes rare comment on daughter's relation with Zaheer Iqbal
Imran Khan makes grand comeback after 10 years with ‘Happy Patel’ trailer

Imran Khan makes grand comeback after 10 years with ‘Happy Patel’ trailer
Kartik Aaryan makes bombshell confession about his real-life romance

Kartik Aaryan makes bombshell confession about his real-life romance
Karan Johar earns big milestone after Dharma Productions split announcement

Karan Johar earns big milestone after Dharma Productions split announcement
Kartik Aaryan backs ‘Tu Meri Main Tera…’ amid massive backlash: ‘I feel lucky’

Kartik Aaryan backs ‘Tu Meri Main Tera…’ amid massive backlash: ‘I feel lucky’
Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa add another little star to their family

Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa add another little star to their family
Ranveer Singh reacts to viral Nick Jonas dance on 'Dhurandhar' track

Ranveer Singh reacts to viral Nick Jonas dance on 'Dhurandhar' track
Aima Baig opens up about her new album ‘Gurlya’ in one-on-one interview

Aima Baig opens up about her new album ‘Gurlya’ in one-on-one interview
Shilpa Shetty seeks protection of her ‘rights, reputation’ after IT raid

Shilpa Shetty seeks protection of her ‘rights, reputation’ after IT raid

Popular News

Shah Rukh Khan may return to 'King' set after short break?

Shah Rukh Khan may return to 'King' set after short break?
5 minutes ago
James Van Der Beek shares his health update after skipping iconic TV reunion

James Van Der Beek shares his health update after skipping iconic TV reunion

an hour ago
Radhika Apte makes rare confession about trauma early in her film career

Radhika Apte makes rare confession about trauma early in her film career

an hour ago