Adele breaks silence on engagement rumours with Rich Paul

The rumours were circulating that Adele engaged with Rich Paul

  • by Web Desk
  • August 10, 2024
Adele finally confirmed her engagement with Rich Paul in a recent concert moment when she humorously addressed a fan proposal.

On August 9, the Hello singer, 36, answered a fan who asked for her hand in marriage while she was performing in Munich, Germany.

She replied, waving her left hand, "I can't marry you, I'm already getting married," as seen in a scene captured on camera that was posted to social media.

Although Adele didn't seem to be wearing a ring, she was recently seen out and about in London with Paul, when she was seen sporting a pear-shaped diamond on her ring finger.

After months of rumours that the 16-Grammys winner and the American sports agent were getting married, the confirmation has finally come to pass.

Earlier, Adele told Elle of Paul in August 2022.“I’ve never been in love like this,” adding, “I’m obsessed with him.”

The Skyfall singer and Paul, the CEO of the sports agency KLUTCH Sports Group, were spotted together attending an NBA Finals game in July 2021. their relationship rumours were first raised.

