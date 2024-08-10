Sajal Aly lights up fans' weekend with a mirror selfie

Sajal Aly dropped a new mirror selfie for her 10.3M followers!
Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Alif actress turned mirror selfie queen sharing a glimpse of the same.
In the picture, the O Rangreza starlet was seen dressed to the nines in a chic checkered top with her bangs doing the talking.
While the glow was truly unmissable her bronze lips clearly shined through the selfie.
The actress let her selfie do the talking with a black heart as caption.
As the breathtaking selfie conquered hearts Aly's ardent fans flocked to the comments section to lavish praise on the diva.
One taken aback by her beauty commented, " Cutest baby."
The other wrote, " Searching only one person everywhere is you and here my girl is."
" Please please please share more," another expressed.
The fourth added, " Mother of beauty."
This ain't the first time, the Kuch Ankahi actress left fans asking for more as merely on Friday evening the star's filtered new video did rounds.
Merely days prior she also came out with a new hair makeover rocking a baby pink gown.
On the personal front, Sajal Aly is now single and living her life after filing for divorce with actor Ahad Raza Mir.