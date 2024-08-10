Royal

Jade Thirlwall recalls Little Mix pals 'trying to set her up' with Prince Harry

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall makes shocking confession about Prince Harry

  • by Web Desk
  • August 10, 2024
Jade Thirlwall recalls Little Mix pals trying to set her up with Prince Harry
Jade Thirlwall recalls Little Mix pals 'trying to set her up' with Prince Harry

Little Mix former member Jade Thirlwall has made a shocking confessed about Prince Harry.

She recently revealed that her band-mates tried to play a royal matchmaker role once during a conversation with Nick Grimshaw on the BBC Sounds podcast Sidetracked.

During the episode, Jade confessed that her Little Mix members Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock tried to set her up with Prince Harry at the Royal Variety Performance in 2015.

"We did the Royal Variety performance, and I was single at the time and all the girls were like, 'oh, [Prince] Harry - you could be in with a chance! ' I was like, 'oh god, here we go. They were being those sort of friends! '" she told the host.

Jade continued, “And then you know he is going down the line and.... I started getting nervous - I wasn't even [really] arsed, but [then I started thinking]... Suddenly I was like Princess Diaries in my brain - like just in case! I shook his hand.”

Back in those days, Little Mix Perrie was dating One Direction's Zayn Malik, Leigh was in a relationship with Ashford Town football club player Jordan Kiffin, and Jesy Nelson was engaged to Jake Roche. 

FC Barcelona confirms signing talented footballer Dani Olmo

FC Barcelona confirms signing talented footballer Dani Olmo
Sidharth Malhotra under fire for cozying up with model on ramp

Sidharth Malhotra under fire for cozying up with model on ramp

YouTube begins testing 'Sleep Timer' feature exclusively for premium users

YouTube begins testing 'Sleep Timer' feature exclusively for premium users
Jade Thirlwall recalls Little Mix pals 'trying to set her up' with Prince Harry

Jade Thirlwall recalls Little Mix pals 'trying to set her up' with Prince Harry

Royal News

Jade Thirlwall recalls Little Mix pals 'trying to set her up' with Prince Harry
Zara Tindall’s secret nickname leaked after Princess Eugenie’s slip-up
Jade Thirlwall recalls Little Mix pals 'trying to set her up' with Prince Harry
King Charles breaks silence on UK riots against Muslims and immigrants
Jade Thirlwall recalls Little Mix pals 'trying to set her up' with Prince Harry
Prince William celebrates another feather to his cap: 'Fantastic news'
Jade Thirlwall recalls Little Mix pals 'trying to set her up' with Prince Harry
Royal family unable to match Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'enormous' publicity?
Jade Thirlwall recalls Little Mix pals 'trying to set her up' with Prince Harry
Kate Middleton may resume royal duties after Balmoral trip
Jade Thirlwall recalls Little Mix pals 'trying to set her up' with Prince Harry
Zara Tindall releases first statement after major setback
Jade Thirlwall recalls Little Mix pals 'trying to set her up' with Prince Harry
Prince Harry’s dream to ‘be forgiven by’ King Charles gets shattered
Jade Thirlwall recalls Little Mix pals 'trying to set her up' with Prince Harry
Prince William makes major announcement amid Royal family drama
Jade Thirlwall recalls Little Mix pals 'trying to set her up' with Prince Harry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle consider risks of Colombia tour amid UK security concerns
Jade Thirlwall recalls Little Mix pals 'trying to set her up' with Prince Harry
King Charles' tough new benchmark puts pressure on Prince William, Princess Kate
Jade Thirlwall recalls Little Mix pals 'trying to set her up' with Prince Harry
Crown Prince Haakon of Norway breaks silence on stepson's arrest: 'A serous matter'
Jade Thirlwall recalls Little Mix pals 'trying to set her up' with Prince Harry
King Charles abolishes old royal tradition on Prince George’s request