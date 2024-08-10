Jade Thirlwall recalls Little Mix pals 'trying to set her up' with Prince Harry

Little Mix former member Jade Thirlwall has made a shocking confessed about Prince Harry.
She recently revealed that her band-mates tried to play a royal matchmaker role once during a conversation with Nick Grimshaw on the BBC Sounds podcast Sidetracked.
During the episode, Jade confessed that her Little Mix members Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock tried to set her up with Prince Harry at the Royal Variety Performance in 2015.
"We did the Royal Variety performance, and I was single at the time and all the girls were like, 'oh, [Prince] Harry - you could be in with a chance! ' I was like, 'oh god, here we go. They were being those sort of friends! '" she told the host.
Jade continued, “And then you know he is going down the line and.... I started getting nervous - I wasn't even [really] arsed, but [then I started thinking]... Suddenly I was like Princess Diaries in my brain - like just in case! I shook his hand.”
Back in those days, Little Mix Perrie was dating One Direction's Zayn Malik, Leigh was in a relationship with Ashford Town football club player Jordan Kiffin, and Jesy Nelson was engaged to Jake Roche.