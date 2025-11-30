Royal

Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward reunite in style after high-profile tours

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh make joint appearance amidst their busy schedules

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward reunite in style after high-profile tours

Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward made first joint appearance after returning back from their tours.

Last week, the Duchess of Edinburgh finished a ten-day solo tour to South and Central America. She visited Peru, Panama, Guatemala, and Belize

Meanwhile, the Duke of Edinburgh was occupied with a trip to Ghana.

As per GB News, the royal couple have stepped out together at Newbury Racecourse on Sunday.

In the paparazzi pictures, Sophie can be seen smiling as the couple were pictured with jockeys before the start of the Coral Gold Cup Handicap Chase.

For the special outing, she opted for a khaki coat featuring a giant bow on the neckline, which she paired up ith a straw hat and a small purple bag.

Sophie completed the stylist but elegant look with a pair of brown boots as she braced the chilly conditions in Berkshire.

In one picture, she was spotted putting her hand to her mouth after watching the action on the racecourse.

On the other hand, Edward wore a smart grey suit, with a white shirt and blue tie.

The romantic couple are set to reunite with King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton and the rest of the royal for Christmas celebration.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Queen Camilla issues emotional plea against key issue in new documentary

Queen Camilla issues emotional plea against key issue in new documentary
The British Royal Family shares Queen Camilla's new documentary's trailer on Instagram

Queen Mary, King Frederik light Advent Sunday candles with love and warmth

Queen Mary, King Frederik light Advent Sunday candles with love and warmth
The Danish Royal Family shares a heartwarming photo of King Frederik X and Queen Mary lovingly marking the First Advent

King Charles, Queen Camilla issue heartfelt tribute after Sir Tom Stoppard’s death

King Charles, Queen Camilla issue heartfelt tribute after Sir Tom Stoppard’s death
Sir Tom Stoppard died 'peacefully' at his home in Dorset 'surrounded by his family' at age 88

Royal Family opens Castle Church to public for 2025 First Advent celebrations

Royal Family opens Castle Church to public for 2025 First Advent celebrations
The Royal Family invites public to join the glittery celebrations at Castle Church for the new Church Year

Princess Eugenie ditches palace drama for joyful family day out

Princess Eugenie ditches palace drama for joyful family day out
The younger York princess steps away from her parents, Andrew and Sarah’s, drama for a delightful trip with family

Royal Family alarmed as new worries surface about Andrew, Sarah Ferguson

Royal Family alarmed as new worries surface about Andrew, Sarah Ferguson
The former Duke and Duchess of York will soon vacate Royal Lodge after title loss

Princely twins Jacques, Gabriella bring holiday magic to Monaco with parents

Princely twins Jacques, Gabriella bring holiday magic to Monaco with parents
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene’s twin children, Crown Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, light up Monaco for holiday season

Prince William makes unexpected move amid devastating situation

Prince William makes unexpected move amid devastating situation
The Prince of Wales gets emotional amid heartbreaking moment

Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand shaken as she faces new strong competitor

Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand shaken as she faces new strong competitor
The Duchess of Sussex launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever, in April this year

Meghan Markle planning to launch social media accounts for Archie, Lilibet?

Meghan Markle planning to launch social media accounts for Archie, Lilibet?
The Duchess of Sussex makes shocking plan to ‘maximize value’ of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Meghan Markle’s clever plan to make Archie, Lilibet ‘dream clickbait’ exposed

Meghan Markle’s clever plan to make Archie, Lilibet ‘dream clickbait’ exposed
The Duchess of Sussex sparks fury with her latest move of showing Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s glimpses once again

Sweden's Crown Prince Daniel attends key festival without Princess Victoria

Sweden's Crown Prince Daniel attends key festival without Princess Victoria
The Swedish Royal Family drops exclusive footage of His Royal Highness' unexpectedly 'Playful' engagement