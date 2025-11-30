Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward reunite in style after high-profile tours

Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward made first joint appearance after returning back from their tours.
Last week, the Duchess of Edinburgh finished a ten-day solo tour to South and Central America. She visited Peru, Panama, Guatemala, and Belize
Meanwhile, the Duke of Edinburgh was occupied with a trip to Ghana.
As per GB News, the royal couple have stepped out together at Newbury Racecourse on Sunday.
In the paparazzi pictures, Sophie can be seen smiling as the couple were pictured with jockeys before the start of the Coral Gold Cup Handicap Chase.
For the special outing, she opted for a khaki coat featuring a giant bow on the neckline, which she paired up ith a straw hat and a small purple bag.
Sophie completed the stylist but elegant look with a pair of brown boots as she braced the chilly conditions in Berkshire.
In one picture, she was spotted putting her hand to her mouth after watching the action on the racecourse.
On the other hand, Edward wore a smart grey suit, with a white shirt and blue tie.
The romantic couple are set to reunite with King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton and the rest of the royal for Christmas celebration.