King Charles, Queen Camilla issue heartfelt tribute after Sir Tom Stoppard’s death

King Charles and Queen Camilla have sent their “most heartfelt sympathy” to the family of Sir Tom Stoppard, praising the late playwright as “one of our greatest writers.”
On Saturday, Buckingham Palace issued a statement from the monarch as they paid a tribute to legacy famed writer Sir Tom Stoppard, who died “peacefully” at his home in Dorset “surrounded by his family” at age 88.
Leading the tributes about the Oscar and Golden Globe award-winning writer, King Charles wrote, "My wife and I are deeply saddened to learn of the death of one of our greatest writers, Sir Tom Stoppard."
The British Monarch continued: "A dear friend who wore his genius lightly, he could, and did, turn his pen to any subject, challenging, moving and inspiring his audiences, borne from his own personal history.
He noted, "We send our most heartfelt sympathy to his beloved family. Let us all take comfort in his immortal line: 'Look on every exit as being an entrance somewhere else'."
Sir Tom, known for works like Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, Arcadia and Shakespeare in Love, enjoyed a six-decade career that earned him Tony, Olivier, Golden Globe and Academy Awards.
He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1997 for his contributions to English literature.