Royal

King Charles, Queen Camilla issue heartfelt tribute after Sir Tom Stoppard’s death

Sir Tom Stoppard died 'peacefully' at his home in Dorset 'surrounded by his family' at age 88

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
King Charles, Queen Camilla issue heartfelt tribute after Sir Tom Stoppard’s death
King Charles, Queen Camilla issue heartfelt tribute after Sir Tom Stoppard’s death

King Charles and Queen Camilla have sent their “most heartfelt sympathy” to the family of Sir Tom Stoppard, praising the late playwright as “one of our greatest writers.”

On Saturday, Buckingham Palace issued a statement from the monarch as they paid a tribute to legacy famed writer Sir Tom Stoppard, who died “peacefully” at his home in Dorset “surrounded by his family” at age 88.

Leading the tributes about the Oscar and Golden Globe award-winning writer, King Charles wrote, "My wife and I are deeply saddened to learn of the death of one of our greatest writers, Sir Tom Stoppard."

The British Monarch continued: "A dear friend who wore his genius lightly, he could, and did, turn his pen to any subject, challenging, moving and inspiring his audiences, borne from his own personal history.

He noted, "We send our most heartfelt sympathy to his beloved family. Let us all take comfort in his immortal line: 'Look on every exit as being an entrance somewhere else'."

Sir Tom, known for works like Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, Arcadia and Shakespeare in Love, enjoyed a six-decade career that earned him Tony, Olivier, Golden Globe and Academy Awards.

He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1997 for his contributions to English literature.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Royal Family opens Castle Church to public for 2025 First Advent celebrations

Royal Family opens Castle Church to public for 2025 First Advent celebrations
The Royal Family invites public to join the glittery celebrations at Castle Church for the new Church Year

Princess Eugenie ditches palace drama for joyful family day out

Princess Eugenie ditches palace drama for joyful family day out
The younger York princess steps away from her parents, Andrew and Sarah’s, drama for a delightful trip with family

Royal Family alarmed as new worries surface about Andrew, Sarah Ferguson

Royal Family alarmed as new worries surface about Andrew, Sarah Ferguson
The former Duke and Duchess of York will soon vacate Royal Lodge after title loss

Princely twins Jacques, Gabriella bring holiday magic to Monaco with parents

Princely twins Jacques, Gabriella bring holiday magic to Monaco with parents
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene’s twin children, Crown Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, light up Monaco for holiday season

Prince William makes unexpected move amid devastating situation

Prince William makes unexpected move amid devastating situation
The Prince of Wales gets emotional amid heartbreaking moment

Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand shaken as she faces new strong competitor

Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand shaken as she faces new strong competitor
The Duchess of Sussex launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever, in April this year

Meghan Markle planning to launch social media accounts for Archie, Lilibet?

Meghan Markle planning to launch social media accounts for Archie, Lilibet?
The Duchess of Sussex makes shocking plan to ‘maximize value’ of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Meghan Markle’s clever plan to make Archie, Lilibet ‘dream clickbait’ exposed

Meghan Markle’s clever plan to make Archie, Lilibet ‘dream clickbait’ exposed
The Duchess of Sussex sparks fury with her latest move of showing Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s glimpses once again

Sweden's Crown Prince Daniel attends key festival without Princess Victoria

Sweden's Crown Prince Daniel attends key festival without Princess Victoria
The Swedish Royal Family drops exclusive footage of His Royal Highness' unexpectedly 'Playful' engagement

Buckingham Palace pushes Kate, William for US trip to sideline Harry, Meghan?

Buckingham Palace pushes Kate, William for US trip to sideline Harry, Meghan?
The Prince and Princess of Wales likely to join King Charles on monarch's US trip next year

Prince Edward's playful gesture during Ghana tour leaves internet in chaos

Prince Edward's playful gesture during Ghana tour leaves internet in chaos
The Duke of Edinburgh arrived in Ghana earlier this week for two day business trip

Royal Family breaks silence after Zara Tindall teams with Harry, Meghan’s pals

Royal Family breaks silence after Zara Tindall teams with Harry, Meghan’s pals
Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall joins forces with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s close friends for major event