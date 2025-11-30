Royal

Queen Mary, King Frederik light Advent Sunday candles with love and warmth

The Danish Royal Family shares a heartwarming photo of King Frederik X and Queen Mary lovingly marking the First Advent

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
In a moment full of love and warmth, Queen Mary and King Frederik lit up candles to celebrate the first Sunday of Advent.

The Royal Family of Denmark turned to its official Instagram account on Sunday, November 30, to share a heartwarming glimpse into the royal couple’s loving moment as they joyfully marked the new Church Year.

“Happy first Sunday of Advent,” stated the caption.

The post featured a beautiful snap of King Frederik, wearing a pink shirt under a black coat, and Queen Mary, exuding ethereal charm in a matching black ensemble.

With a backdrop set in a warmly lit and elegant indoor scene, perfectly matching the festive moment, the Danish queen was captured lighting one of the four tall red candles arranged in a row on a lush green wreath adorned with evergreen branches, red flowers, berries, and small decorative items.

Moreover, a giant framed artwork and gold décor on the wall behind gave the perfectly stunning regal touch to the entire setting.

Fans’ reactions:

Commenting on the royal family’s post, a fan wished, “Happy first Sunday of Advent to Your Majesties and family - His Majesty seems to be happy like a little child.”

“Thank you and in the same way. their advent wreath is so beautiful,” gushed a second.

“Thank you very much King Frederik and Queen Mary! Happy 1st. Sunday in Advent, for you too!” a third sweetly added.

What is first Sunday of Advent?

First Advent or the first Sunday of Advent marks the start of the Christian liturgical year.

The Sunday, which occurs four Sundays before Christmas, is also called "Advent Sunday" or the "Prophet's Candle" and symbolizes hope in anticipation of Jesus' birth and his second coming.

