Prince William drops cryptic video message amid Prince Harry’s lawsuit drama

Prince William has shared a heartwarming video message amid ongoing drama of Prince Harry’s lawsuit.
A few days ago, a editor Paul Dacre has been named as a key witness in the Duke of Sussex's lawsuit against Associated Newspapers and Daily Mail over allegations of illegal information gathering.
On Saturday, November 29, the Prince of Wales issues a recorded messagefor the Steve Irwin gala, which took place in Brisbane, Australia.
The future King’s video was played at the event to "honour the life and legacy of a true wildlife warrior, Steve Irwin.”
Mr Irwin passed away on September 4, 2006, at the age of 44 after being bitten by a short-tailed stingray's barb.
William started the message with, "Steve's mission in life was to safeguard life on our planet, and tonight's event is all about carrying forward that dedication to conservation and the natural world. Today, over eight billion people share Earth with a vast array of fauna, flora, and precious ecosystems.”
He added, "We are approaching a defining moment, as temperatures rise, animals and plants face extinction, water resources diminish, and waste accumulates. These tipping points could reshape life on Earth unless we take collective action now.”
King Charles’ eldest son also used this oppertunity to raise awareness about the impact of climate change.
While concluding the message, he noted, "Steve Irwin was dedicated to conservation, he advocated for wildlife and wild places across the globe, dreamed of clean air, abundant, healthy oceans and a stable climate for future generations."
Moreover, William also admitted that he's delighted to have Irwin’s son Robert as an ambassador of the EarthShot prize.