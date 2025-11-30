Royal

Royal Family alarmed as new worries surface about Andrew, Sarah Ferguson

The former Duke and Duchess of York will soon vacate Royal Lodge after title loss

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  |
The royal family is reportedly concerned about Andrew’s well-being, fearing he may struggle to cope in his new, more isolated residence.

The former Duke and Duchess of York will soon vacate Royal Lodge, where they’ve lived together for two decades.

Writing on her Fresh Hell Substack, royal biographer Tina Brown opened about King Charles’ fears, noting, "Charles, I am told, is not looking to punish his pampered brother to the point, he says, that he can’t 'cope'."

She warned that if the King doesn’t provide his brother with enough support, Andrew could end up having to make a major move.

Brown added, "If Charles were not to pay his brother’s bills and ensure a certain level of comfort" then he may only have one thing left to do. Andrew would have only his secrets to sell".

The author also explained Prince William’s approach who considers King Charles as being "too soft" when it comes to Andrew.

Brown shared, "William is demanding Andrew be given a limit in line with the living expenses of a commoner, since that is what he is now.”

She stated, "Andrew scoffs at the idea of that".

On the other hand, the royal expert Robert Jobson revealed that some members of the family have become concerned for the mental health of both Sarah and Andrew after the royal drama.

Jobson said: I think even members of the Royal Family who have taken action are concerned about both their mental health.

"I think that, most of all, you’ve got to be concerned about the victims of the Epstein scandal, and that to me is the biggest worry. They’re human beings; a lot has been taken away."

Notably, the concerns came after King Charles stripped off Andrew’s royal titles and forced him to leave the royal lodge.

