Royal

Royal Family opens Castle Church to public for 2025 First Advent celebrations

The Royal Family invites public to join the glittery celebrations at Castle Church for the new Church Year

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Royal Family opens Castle Church to public for 2025 First Advent celebrations
Royal Family opens Castle Church to public for 2025 First Advent celebrations

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia have opened the Castle Church’s doors to public for a major celebration.

Taking to its official Instagram account on Sunday, November 30, the Swedish Royal Family posted a swoon-worthy video as they sent a heartfelt invitation to the public, asking them to join the First Advent celebrations.

“Happy First Advent!” wished the royals.

For those unfamiliar, First Advent refers to the first Sunday of Advent, which marks the start of the Christian liturgical year.

The day, which occurs four Sundays before Christmas, is also called "Advent Sunday" or the "Prophet's Candle" and symbolizes hope in anticipation of Jesus' birth and his second coming.

Sending a public invitation, the palace penned, “In the castle church at Kungl. The castle is the court trumpeter and the court organist ready to, together with other musicians and priests, choir and congregation, celebrate the new Church Year in the High Mass at. 11:00 am today. Welcome! (Entrance via the Western castle vault. )”

The delightful video showed warm glimpses of the Castle Church, being prepared and decorated to celebrate the major day.

With sparkling chandeliers, lit up candles, and a band playing a beautiful melody, the clip featured a breathtaking view of the grand church.

The sweet video was loved by the royal fans, who dropped heartfelt reactions in the comments sections, wishing the Swedish Royal Family a happy First Advent.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Princess Eugenie ditches palace drama for joyful family day out

Princess Eugenie ditches palace drama for joyful family day out
The younger York princess steps away from her parents, Andrew and Sarah’s, drama for a delightful trip with family

Royal Family alarmed as new worries surface about Andrew, Sarah Ferguson

Royal Family alarmed as new worries surface about Andrew, Sarah Ferguson
The former Duke and Duchess of York will soon vacate Royal Lodge after title loss

Princely twins Jacques, Gabriella bring holiday magic to Monaco with parents

Princely twins Jacques, Gabriella bring holiday magic to Monaco with parents
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene’s twin children, Crown Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, light up Monaco for holiday season

Prince William makes unexpected move amid devastating situation

Prince William makes unexpected move amid devastating situation
The Prince of Wales gets emotional amid heartbreaking moment

Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand shaken as she faces new strong competitor

Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand shaken as she faces new strong competitor
The Duchess of Sussex launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever, in April this year

Meghan Markle planning to launch social media accounts for Archie, Lilibet?

Meghan Markle planning to launch social media accounts for Archie, Lilibet?
The Duchess of Sussex makes shocking plan to ‘maximize value’ of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Meghan Markle’s clever plan to make Archie, Lilibet ‘dream clickbait’ exposed

Meghan Markle’s clever plan to make Archie, Lilibet ‘dream clickbait’ exposed
The Duchess of Sussex sparks fury with her latest move of showing Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s glimpses once again

Sweden's Crown Prince Daniel attends key festival without Princess Victoria

Sweden's Crown Prince Daniel attends key festival without Princess Victoria
The Swedish Royal Family drops exclusive footage of His Royal Highness' unexpectedly 'Playful' engagement

Buckingham Palace pushes Kate, William for US trip to sideline Harry, Meghan?

Buckingham Palace pushes Kate, William for US trip to sideline Harry, Meghan?
The Prince and Princess of Wales likely to join King Charles on monarch's US trip next year

Prince Edward's playful gesture during Ghana tour leaves internet in chaos

Prince Edward's playful gesture during Ghana tour leaves internet in chaos
The Duke of Edinburgh arrived in Ghana earlier this week for two day business trip

Royal Family breaks silence after Zara Tindall teams with Harry, Meghan’s pals

Royal Family breaks silence after Zara Tindall teams with Harry, Meghan’s pals
Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall joins forces with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s close friends for major event

Kate Middleton, Prince William release emotional letter after major 'shock'

Kate Middleton, Prince William release emotional letter after major 'shock'
The Prince and Princess of Wales express 'shock' on huge tragedy in viral emotional letter