Royal Family opens Castle Church to public for 2025 First Advent celebrations

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia have opened the Castle Church’s doors to public for a major celebration.
Taking to its official Instagram account on Sunday, November 30, the Swedish Royal Family posted a swoon-worthy video as they sent a heartfelt invitation to the public, asking them to join the First Advent celebrations.
“Happy First Advent!” wished the royals.
For those unfamiliar, First Advent refers to the first Sunday of Advent, which marks the start of the Christian liturgical year.
The day, which occurs four Sundays before Christmas, is also called "Advent Sunday" or the "Prophet's Candle" and symbolizes hope in anticipation of Jesus' birth and his second coming.
Sending a public invitation, the palace penned, “In the castle church at Kungl. The castle is the court trumpeter and the court organist ready to, together with other musicians and priests, choir and congregation, celebrate the new Church Year in the High Mass at. 11:00 am today. Welcome! (Entrance via the Western castle vault. )”
The delightful video showed warm glimpses of the Castle Church, being prepared and decorated to celebrate the major day.
With sparkling chandeliers, lit up candles, and a band playing a beautiful melody, the clip featured a breathtaking view of the grand church.
The sweet video was loved by the royal fans, who dropped heartfelt reactions in the comments sections, wishing the Swedish Royal Family a happy First Advent.