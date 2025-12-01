Royal

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor publicly criticized amid public pressure

  • By Fatima Hassan
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been brutally criticized during the conference at the ACC in Liverpool. 

On Sunday, November 30, the former Labor MP, Zarah Sultana, made her first speech at the Your Party's founding conference at the ACC in Liverpool. 

The 32-year-old member of Parliament of the United Kingdom has aimed at the disgraced British Royal member, calling the former duke a "parasite" before calling for "abolish the monarchy."

"What a sick society we live in, where our political and media class bend over backwards for the royal family, including Prince Andrew, close friends with notorious paedophile Jeffrey Epstein," Sultana said in her address.

She continued, "We shouldn’t just abolish Andrew’s titles. We should abolish the monarchy itself; you may have noticed that the process of setting up this party has had some hiccups."

This update comes shortly after a report suggested that the public has been pressuring US lawmakers to investigate convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged emails.

According to a new YouGov survey, 75 per cent of UK adults believe the former "disgraced" royal should testify to Congress about his relationship with Epstein. 

It is important to note that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was stripped of his remaining Royal titles on October 31, 2025, when Buckingham Palace issued the statement.   

