Kate Middleton to honor late Royal member in annual Christmas celebrations

The Princess of Wales will host her fifth annual Christmas carol service in December this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Kate Middleton is set to honor the deceased Duchess of Kent in her annual Christmas carol celebrations.

According to GB News, Kensington Palace announced that the Princess of Wales will host her fifth annual carol service at Westminster Abbey in London.

The prestigious Together at Christmas event is scheduled to take place on December 5, 2025, where she will honor the late Duchess of Kent, who died in September at the age of 92.

According to the Royal statement, the mom-of-three will pay the touching tribute before the arrival of guests at the Abbey for the services.

During the festive celebrations, the noble guests will hear the music from young performers from Future Talent.

For the unversed, the Future Talent group was co-founded in 2004 to support gifted children from low-income backgrounds in the UK in a mission to give every child a chance to excel with music.

The future Queen is also reportedly inviting a live illustrator to the service, which is designed to welcome "all faiths and none."

In addition to Catherine, other prominent Royal Family members will be in attendance, including Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall and her husband, Mike Tindall.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and Sarah Ferguson’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, are also expected to attend the annual carol services.

It is important to note that only Princess Kate Middleton was among the Royal Family who attended the funeral of the Duchess of Kent in September. 

