Royal

Queen Camilla issues emotional plea against key issue in new documentary

The British Royal Family shares Queen Camilla's new documentary's trailer on Instagram

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Queen Camilla issues emotional plea against key issue in new documentary
Queen Camilla issues emotional plea against key issue in new documentary  

Buckingham Palace has shared an emotional video of Queen Camilla raising bold awareness against society’s key issue.

On Sunday, November 30, the British Royal Family took to its Instagram account to release an update on Her Majesty’s meaningful engagement.

According to the Royal announcement, King Charles III’s life partner has been running a campaign against Gender-Based Violence for sixteen days.

The new documentary shows the 78-year-old United Kingdom’s monarch touring charities and organizations to show unwavering support for the affected women.

"During the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, discover more about Her Majesty The Queen’s longstanding work supporting survivors of domestic abuse," the King Charles’s office stated in the caption.

They continued explaining in the statement: "This ITV documentary, ‘Behind Closed Doors’, follows The Queen as she visits charities and organisations dedicated to ending domestic violence and helping those affected to rebuild their lives."

"Domestic abuse affects millions of people across the UK. If you or someone you know needs support, help is available through the National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247," they concluded.

For the unversed, the ITV documentary, Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors, was released on November 11, 2024, on ITV1 and ITVX. 

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Queen Mary, King Frederik light Advent Sunday candles with love and warmth

Queen Mary, King Frederik light Advent Sunday candles with love and warmth
The Danish Royal Family shares a heartwarming photo of King Frederik X and Queen Mary lovingly marking the First Advent

King Charles, Queen Camilla issue heartfelt tribute after Sir Tom Stoppard’s death

King Charles, Queen Camilla issue heartfelt tribute after Sir Tom Stoppard’s death
Sir Tom Stoppard died 'peacefully' at his home in Dorset 'surrounded by his family' at age 88

Royal Family opens Castle Church to public for 2025 First Advent celebrations

Royal Family opens Castle Church to public for 2025 First Advent celebrations
The Royal Family invites public to join the glittery celebrations at Castle Church for the new Church Year

Princess Eugenie ditches palace drama for joyful family day out

Princess Eugenie ditches palace drama for joyful family day out
The younger York princess steps away from her parents, Andrew and Sarah’s, drama for a delightful trip with family

Royal Family alarmed as new worries surface about Andrew, Sarah Ferguson

Royal Family alarmed as new worries surface about Andrew, Sarah Ferguson
The former Duke and Duchess of York will soon vacate Royal Lodge after title loss

Princely twins Jacques, Gabriella bring holiday magic to Monaco with parents

Princely twins Jacques, Gabriella bring holiday magic to Monaco with parents
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene’s twin children, Crown Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, light up Monaco for holiday season

Prince William makes unexpected move amid devastating situation

Prince William makes unexpected move amid devastating situation
The Prince of Wales gets emotional amid heartbreaking moment

Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand shaken as she faces new strong competitor

Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand shaken as she faces new strong competitor
The Duchess of Sussex launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever, in April this year

Meghan Markle planning to launch social media accounts for Archie, Lilibet?

Meghan Markle planning to launch social media accounts for Archie, Lilibet?
The Duchess of Sussex makes shocking plan to ‘maximize value’ of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Meghan Markle’s clever plan to make Archie, Lilibet ‘dream clickbait’ exposed

Meghan Markle’s clever plan to make Archie, Lilibet ‘dream clickbait’ exposed
The Duchess of Sussex sparks fury with her latest move of showing Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s glimpses once again

Sweden's Crown Prince Daniel attends key festival without Princess Victoria

Sweden's Crown Prince Daniel attends key festival without Princess Victoria
The Swedish Royal Family drops exclusive footage of His Royal Highness' unexpectedly 'Playful' engagement

Buckingham Palace pushes Kate, William for US trip to sideline Harry, Meghan?

Buckingham Palace pushes Kate, William for US trip to sideline Harry, Meghan?
The Prince and Princess of Wales likely to join King Charles on monarch's US trip next year