Princess Kate, Prince William kids score special invite ahead of Christmas

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis score a “very special” invite amid the festive season.
As per Hello Magazine, Prince William and Princess Kate’s kids are set for a special Christmas treat as they’ve been invited to watch Paddington The Musical.
The West End production is a stage adaptation of the beloved bear, Paddington, who famously shared a marmalade sandwich with the late Queen Elizabeth II and became a symbol of tribute after her passing.
While conversing with an outlet from the red carpet of the theatre show, producer Sonia Friedman said, "We can't wait for Paddington to meet the children of the Prince and Princess of Wales because I think they're going to come to the show, which will be very special."
Upon asking about if the royal children would be coming soon, Sonia, who is known for productions like Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, added, "We're hoping so!"
Reflecting on the project, the producer exclaimed, "We're very happy. We're very proud. It's taken hundreds and hundreds of people and many years to get to this point, and we're handing it over to the audience now, so it feels great."
To note, previously, Prince William and Princess Kate got a preview of Paddington: The Musical from their private box at the Royal Variety Performance on November 19.