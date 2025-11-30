King Charles announces another lavish product before royal family reunion

Royal

  • By Hafsa Noor
King Charles III has announced another product, just days ahead of royal family reunion for Christmas celebration.

As per Hello!, the British monarch has announced £200 woollen blankets, that are being sold at his Sandringham Estate gift shop.

The blankets are made from wool sourced from the His Majesty’s own flock of Aberfield sheep, promoting sustainable fashion.

A shop notice reads, "The Sandringham wool blanket is made from 100 per cent Sandringham wool. The wool is from the lambs of the Aberfield ewes crossed with Aberfield rams from the flock of 3,000 that graze and put nutrients back into the ground at Sandringham."

Last week, he launched a single-malt whisky, which is made with barley grown on the his Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire.

The announcement read, “Highgrove Evergreen English Whisky is the latest collaboration between Highgrove Gardens and Cotswolds Distillery, crafted to honour the tradition of English single malt.”

It continued, “This premium whisky is made from Plumage Archer barley grown at the Highgrove Estate and matured in an exclusive pairing of bourbon and STR red wine casks.”

To note, King Charles took over the running of the 21,000-acre Sandringham Estate in 2017.

