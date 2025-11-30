Princess Eugenie ditches palace drama for joyful family day out

Princess Eugenie enjoyed a carefree family day amid the ongoing chaos within the British Royal Family.
In a new report published by GB News on Saturday, November 29, it was shared that Eugenie stepped out with her family to spend a joyful day in London, escaping the tense environment amid her parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson’s, embarrassing scandals.
For the fun escapade, the younger York princess took her children – August, 4, and Ernest, 2 – to Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park, London, where they spent a joyful day, enjoying hot dogs and pizza.
According to the outlet, Princess Eugenie wore a fawn belted coat, paired with a grey top and baggy jeans, for the outing, and was seen in a jovial mood as she had a huge lollipop while carrying her 2-year-old son.
At the Winter Wonderland, the 35-year-old royal and her children also rode on the bumper cars and enjoyed several other thrilling rides.
The outing comes amid the ongoing chaos within the Royal Family due to the disgracing controversies of Eugenie’s parents, Andrew and Sarah.
Due to their links to American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the former Duke and Duchess of York have been stripped of their royal titles and patronages, and have been asked to evict from the Royal Lodge, where they have been residing for decades.
For those unversed, Princess Eugenie shares two sons with her husband, Jack Brooksbank: August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, born in February 2021, and Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, born in May 2023.