Sidharth Malhotra's ramp walk partner Alicia Kaur cheekily apologizes to Kiara Advani

  • by Web Desk
  • August 10, 2024
Alicia Kaur, the model who is in Sidharth Malhotra's viral runway videos, was prompted to apologize to the actors wife Kiara Advani owing to a slew of reactions on her flirting. 

Taking to her Instagram stories on Friday the supermodel shared videos marking her flirtatious chemistry with the Marjaavaan actor. 

Alongside the bold reel, she wrote, "Sorry Kiara." In another she wrote, “It’s our job.”

In the viral videos, the model could not control her sentiments as she walked by Sid and pulled his collar. 

Also the Thank God actor got the internet buzzing while making intimate poses with Kaur on the runway. 

The star's wife Kiara Advani has not yet addressed the actor's bold ramp walk but netizens believe 'another failed marriage is coming.' 

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra has been missing from action as he has not announced his next movie. Reports claimed he has already started working on the action drama Mitti, in Uttarakhand.  

His last film Yodha bombed at the box office which starred Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in the lead roles. 

