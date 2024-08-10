Royal

Prince Harry’s plan ‘to visit UK' gets cancelled due to ‘security issues’

Prince Harry might won’t attend his uncle Robert Fellowes' funeral next week

  • by Web Desk
  • August 10, 2024


Prince Harry’s plan to visit UK have reportedly been changed due to major “strict rule.”

The Duke of Sussex was seemingly planning a trip to UK to attend his late uncle Robert Fellowes' funeral next week.

A source told OK!, "Harry didn't have plans to visit the UK this summer so when something last-minute arises like a funeral, it becomes a very difficult situation to navigate. Harry would like to spend more time in Britain, but it's a logistical nightmare for his team due to ongoing security issues."

An official spokesperson also addressed what happens if there’s an emergency situation.

"The UK Government's protective security system is rigorous and proportionate. It is our long-standing policy not to provide detailed information on those arrangements, as doing so could compromise their integrity and affect individuals' security. It would not be appropriate to comment on ongoing legal proceedings,” the statement read.

Even since the Spare author left the royal family, he only came to UK twice–once on his grandmother's heavily-guarded funeral in September 2022 and second when King Charles made the announcement about his cancer diagnosis.

