Iqra Aziz displays her real struggle at cooking in new post

Iqra Aziz proved all women out there that the struggle to cooking is surely real!
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Khuda Aur Mohabbat star dropped a reel which featured the busiest day of her life carrying out household duties and cooking.
In the footage Aziz was spotted working hard while struggling to cut onions from inside her neat kitchen.
The Suno Chanda starlet then stepped out into her garden to enjoy some fresh air and continued frying onions under the clear blue sky.
However, the struggle was quite real as the day changed into the night while the cooking went on.
Finally, the mom of one managed to cook the curry and lay the table for dinner.
" A day in my life," the star captioned her post.
Her ardent fans had the sweetest reaction to Aziz's cooking skills.
" That actually looks good! I could not make this early into my marriage," one fan wrote.
The other penned, " Please bring food on set I am very hungry."
" It seems so yummy and the view behind you," another expressed.
" It took you evening to night to make that one recipe," the fourth commented.
Aziz knows very well how to juggle her motherly duties with housework.
Iqra Aziz exchanged wedding vows with Yasir Hussain in 2019.