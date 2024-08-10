Royal

King Charles condemns people protesting for stabbing attacks

King Charles thanked police officers for controlling rallies

  August 10, 2024


King Charles has raised his voice against groups that held mass protests following a recent stabbing attack in Southport that killed three girls.

Per Edmonton, riots and consecutive days of unrest were led by far-right activists as well as teams that work to spread misinformation.

Currently on a break in Scotland, Your Majesty spoke to Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday evening, where they discussed the wave of disorder that had hit the United Kingdom last month.

Maintaining a politically-neutral stance, he praised the “community spirit” of the people who stepped out amid the “aggression and criminality” to handle growing uproar.

King Charles specifically extended a “heartfelt thanks to the police and emergency services” that restored peace in violent areas.

As the entire royal family has left for vacationing at their Scottish residency of Balmoral Castle, there were doubts whether he would address these bloody streets fight ensuing back home.

Your Majesty smarty chose to leave the initial response to ministers, but finally decided to speak on the matter himself because of the large scale of scuffles.

In another joint call with Chief Constable Gavin Stephens, King Charles extended gratitude for receiving updates about those protests.

Royal News

