Kris Jenner celebrates Kylie's transition from 'baby Girl' to 'mother' on 27th birthday

Kylie Jenner gets heartfelt note from mother Kris Jenner, on her 27th birthday

  • by Web Desk
  • August 10, 2024
Kris Jenner honored Kylie Jenner on her 27th birthday with a sweet note and adorable photos that showcased her journey from a “beautiful baby girl” to an “incredible mother.”

The Kardashians star took to her Instagram account on Saturday to wish her daughter Kylie a happy 27th birthday.

Jenner’s post featured a carousel of photos showcasing Kylie's life as the first picture featured a little Kylie in a pink frock, followed by multiple childhood pictures from playful moments to tender hugs.

Alongside the carousel, Jenner penned, “Happy birthday to my beautiful baby girl @kyliejenner!!!!!! I fell in love with you the moment we met… it was love at first sight!”


“You are the most incredible mommy and I love watching you with your kids each and every day. You are so kind, gentle, calm, smart, creative, funny, compassionate, thoughtful, loving, generous, sensitive and strong,” she added.

The carousel also featured recent stunning photos of Kylie and Kris together, exuding elegance and confidence. Meanwhile, the last pictures showcased heartwarming moments of Kylie with her children.

“I am incredibly blessed to be your mommy. May all of your dreams come true!!!!!! I love you more than you will ever know. Mommy xo,” Jenner concluded the caption.

Kris Jenner shares Kylie and Kendall with ex Caitlyn Jenner, while shares Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob with late former husband Robert Kardashian.

