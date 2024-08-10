Princess Alexia moving to London for ‘improving relations’ with King Charles

Princess Alexia of the Netherlands is moving closer to King Charles in just a matter of time.
As per NL Times, she will be living in London since news about her joining the University College London came out on Friday, August 9.
Stepping into the realm of higher education at the institute, the 19-year-old is set to pursue a degree in Science and Engineering for Social Change there.
But this wasn’t decided beforehand she had applied to a number of universities for different courses, ultimately making a last minute call for relocating to the United Kingdom.
Back in June 2024, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima’s daughter had confession to feeling “a bit stressed about choosing” what and where to study.
She had looked up the University of Groningen as a suitable option in Netherlands earlier, although settled for studying abroad later on.
This won’t however be the very first time that Princess Alexia will be admitted to an academic organization in the United Kingdom.
Before this, she was enrolled in the United World College in Wales.
It’s speculated that King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima may be interested in further improving relations with King Charles by establishing a connection through their child.