Prince William donates air ambulances after purchasing 2 personal helicopters

Prince William and Kate Middleton have privately funded two air ambulance helicopters together.
Recently, The Times had reported that King Charles and his older son are getting two new helicopters for the royal family from a boost in United Kingdom’s money generated through taxes.
Now, the Princes of Wales has made a donation for medical service aircraft, although the amount of his contribution has not been explicitly stated.
It’s said that the money shelled out was enough to help London Air Ambulance achieve its £15 million target that was set for fundraising.
The organization will now be replacing its 20-year-old fleet by purchasing two Airbus H135 rotorcrafts.
Thanking Prince William while acknowledging Kate Middleton’s generosity, chief executive officer Jonathan Jenkins said that their support has been “invaluable.”
Followers of royal news were however not please, especially pointing out that King Charles and the royal family have taken even more cash out of the taxpayers’ bag to buy two new helicopters for themselves.
This leaves the donation “redundant,” according to them.
A user wrote on X, “Giving some of our tax money back to help fund underfunded services. What a world we live in!”