Kate Middleton’s ‘huge move’ reveals her true feelings for Royal Family

Princess Kate is set to embark on her longest trip since being diagnosed with cancer, traveling to Balmoral to join the Royal Family for their annual break.
According to royal biographer Angela Levin, this "huge move" demonstrates Kate's comfort and trust within the Royal Family.
Princess of Wales will join her husband Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, nine and Prince Louis, as well as other family members at the royal residence in Balmoral.
Speaking to Nana Akua on GB News, Levin revealed, “She is going to Scotland to be with the family. This is a huge move. Not only because she is obviously not well yet, but it shows she feels very comfortable with the Royal Family.”
Levin emphasized that Kate's decision to travel despite her health issues highlights her happiness and confidence within the Royal Family.
“She is very happy with the King and the Queen and she knows they will understand if she has to rest,” she claimed.
Levin continued, “She can say what she likes and be warmed. I think it’s wonderful she can do that. The children will be delighted also.”
Kate's public appearances have been limited since her cancer diagnosis in March, making this trip a significant milestone in her recovery journey.