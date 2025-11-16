Royal

Meghan Markle raises eyebrows at Netflix after wooing Jeff Bezos

The Duchess of Sussex is set to return to acting with a cameo role in the Amazon MGM Studio film, 'Close Personal Friends'

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Meghan Markle raises eyebrows at Netflix after wooing Jeff Bezos
Meghan Markle raises eyebrows at Netflix after wooing Jeff Bezos 

Meghan Markle has chosen to make her acting return after eight years with an Amazon MGM Studio film, a move which has caused "much chatter" at Netflix.

Sources have told the Daily Mail that the Duchess of Sussex seemingly wooing Amazon boss Jeff Bezos could be a reason her "first look" deal with the streaming giant worth $100 million came to an end.

An insider from Studio Disney noted that Meghan's closeness to Jeff should not be a surprise, as he is one of the individuals who can finance any of her future projects.

These speculations also came after Prince Harry and Meghan made an appearance at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party, held at the $165 million Beverly Hills mansion owned by the billionaire and his wife, Lauren Sanchez.

A source at William Morris Endeavor (WME), Hollywood's biggest talent agency, which represents Meghan, told the MoS, "The duchess is a smart businesswoman and very much in control of her career and where she sees it going."

"She's a canny businesswoman. Underestimate her at your peril," they noted.

The film, titled Close Personal Friends, will see Meghan in a cameo role, and it also stars Lily Collins, Brie Larson and Jack Quaid.

A source close to Netflix shared, "People all over town are wondering why they didn't come to Netflix? Of course, Netflix will never say anything remotely critical about them publicly. But let's just say, this has been noted."

Meghan Markle's ties with Netflix are long-standing, and after her lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, ran for two seasons, the Duchess of Sussex is set to return with a holiday special, set to return on the streaming giant on December 3.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

King Abdullah holds key meeting with PM Shehbaz Sharif in Pakistan

King Abdullah holds key meeting with PM Shehbaz Sharif in Pakistan
Jordan’s King Abdullah II arrives in Pakistan, marking the final stop of his five-country Asia tour

Kate Middleton quietly issues supportive note as Meghan Markle begins new ventures

Kate Middleton quietly issues supportive note as Meghan Markle begins new ventures
The Princess of Wales pens heartfelt message of support as the Duchess of Sussex gears up for exciting new projects

Duchess Sophie takes King Charles' Royal legacy in high-profile Peru visit

Duchess Sophie takes King Charles' Royal legacy in high-profile Peru visit
The Duchess of Edinburgh begins her brief 10 day visit to Central and South America earlier this week

Meghan Markle dazzles in Christmas outfit after teasing Australia trip

Meghan Markle dazzles in Christmas outfit after teasing Australia trip
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have dropped hints on their plan to visit Australia in a major move

Here's how Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's scandals brought them closer

Here's how Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's scandals brought them closer
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to the US in 2020 after stepping down from their roles as senior working royals

King Felipe of Spain celebrates 40th anniversary of Oath of Flag ceremony

King Felipe of Spain celebrates 40th anniversary of Oath of Flag ceremony
The Spanish Royal Family shares key update on King Felipe's meaningful engagement

King Charles receives unexpected invite from 'Love Island' winner

King Charles receives unexpected invite from 'Love Island' winner
The monarch marked his 77th birthday celebration at Cyfarthfa Castle in Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales

Kate Middleton drops key advice on Mother Nature just before her winter pause

Kate Middleton drops key advice on Mother Nature just before her winter pause
Kensington Palace shares key update after celebrating King Charles' 77th birthday

Princess Diana's explosive letters about King Charles can be ‘used’ by Fergie

Princess Diana's explosive letters about King Charles can be ‘used’ by Fergie
King Charles should be 'concerned' about Sarah Ferguson's next move after Royal fallout

Duchess Sophie holds key meeting in Peru after King Charles 77th birthday

Duchess Sophie holds key meeting in Peru after King Charles 77th birthday
The Duchess of Edinburgh makes special effort to strengthen ties between UK and Peru

Royal Hashemite Court shares update on King Abdullah amid Asia tour

Royal Hashemite Court shares update on King Abdullah amid Asia tour
King Abdullah II touches down in Indonesia as part of his five-country Asia tour

Queen Camilla receives shocking news from son Tom after 'brutal attack'

Queen Camilla receives shocking news from son Tom after 'brutal attack'
Queen Camilla's son Tom Parker breaks silence after facing dangerous incident in London