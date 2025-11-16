Meghan Markle raises eyebrows at Netflix after wooing Jeff Bezos 

Meghan Markle has chosen to make her acting return after eight years with an Amazon MGM Studio film, a move which has caused "much chatter" at Netflix.
Sources have told the Daily Mail that the Duchess of Sussex seemingly wooing Amazon boss Jeff Bezos could be a reason her "first look" deal with the streaming giant worth $100 million came to an end.
An insider from Studio Disney noted that Meghan's closeness to Jeff should not be a surprise, as he is one of the individuals who can finance any of her future projects.
These speculations also came after Prince Harry and Meghan made an appearance at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party, held at the $165 million Beverly Hills mansion owned by the billionaire and his wife, Lauren Sanchez.
A source at William Morris Endeavor (WME), Hollywood's biggest talent agency, which represents Meghan, told the MoS, "The duchess is a smart businesswoman and very much in control of her career and where she sees it going."
"She's a canny businesswoman. Underestimate her at your peril," they noted.
The film, titled Close Personal Friends, will see Meghan in a cameo role, and it also stars Lily Collins, Brie Larson and Jack Quaid.
A source close to Netflix shared, "People all over town are wondering why they didn't come to Netflix? Of course, Netflix will never say anything remotely critical about them publicly. But let's just say, this has been noted."
Meghan Markle's ties with Netflix are long-standing, and after her lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, ran for two seasons, the Duchess of Sussex is set to return with a holiday special, set to return on the streaming giant on December 3.