Belgium Royal Family gives major update after King's Day ceremony

Royal Family of Belgium has shared an update after several members attended the 2025 King’s Day ceremony.
On November 15, 2025, Princess Astrid, Prince Laurent and Princess Claire attended an event held on the occasion of the 2025 King’s Day (Koningsdag) at the Cathedral of St. Michael and St. Gudula in Brussels.
As per Palace, “Several members of the Royal Family are celebrating King's Day today in Brussels. Princess Astrid, Prince Laurent, and Princess Claire are attending the Te Deum at the Cathedral of St. Michael and St. Gudula.”
The message continued, “They then participate in the ceremony organized at the Palace of the Nation by the Chamber of Representatives, the Senate, and the Federal Government, whose theme this year is "Diplomacy in a Changing World."
Following the special event, the royals took part in the ceremony of the Chamber of Representatives, the Senate, and the Federal Government at the Palace of the Nation.
This year’s central theme was “Diplomacy in a Changing World.”
Prime Minister Bart De Wever and other government officials were also present at the annual celebration.
King Philippe, Queen Mathilde, and their four children weren't present, following royal tradition that the monarch doesn't participate in celebrations held in their own honour.