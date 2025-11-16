Royal

King Abdullah wraps up brief Asian tour with high-profile stop in Pakistan

His Majesty concluded his long solo Asian tour over weekend

  • By Fatima Hassan
The Royal Hashemite Court shared a key update on King Abdullah’s brief visit to Asia.

His Majesty arrived in Pakistan on Saturday, November 15, to end his Asian tour, strengthening the ties of Jordan with Asian countries.

"From Indonesia, Pakistan, and Singapore, during His Majesty’s Asian working tour," King Abdullah’s office stated in the caption.

During his last stop in Pakistan, the 63-year-old Jordanian monarch met with the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, and the President, Asif Ali Zardari.

During a bilateral meeting followed by an expanded one, PM Sharif and King Abdullah reaffirmed their commitment to the longstanding and strong relationship between Pakistan and Jordan, which has endured for 78 years.

The prominent member of the Jordan Royal Family also discussed ways to boost cooperation across multiple sectors, including trade, investment, tourism, education, technology, and defence.

His Majesty and PM Sharif also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the University of Jordan and Pakistan’s Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training to set up a chair for Urdu language and Pakistani studies, along with a cultural cooperation program.

He marked the final stop of his five-country Asia tour, which included Japan, Vietnam, Singapore, and Indonesia. 

