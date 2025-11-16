Duchess Sophie receives painful lawsuit news amid Peru tour

Duchess Sophie has been hit with shocking lawsuit news amid her short Peru visit.
The Duchess of Edinburgh’s protection officer, PC Christopher Harrison, will reportedly face a civil lawsuit by the family of Helen Holland, a victim who died after crashing with the officer.
He was recently found not guilty at the Old Bailey, leaving victim’s family heartbreaking.
Christopher told the family that Helen "just appeared, between the kerb line and the point of collision. At no point did I see her on the island.”
To which, the victim’s father said, "That’s the reason the grandchildren are taking it so badly, because they would see her every single Sunday, she'd do a bit of food for them, go for a beer down the road in the local village. She kept the whole family together."
As per GB News, the family has decided to sue the Metropolitan Police because they want an apology.
The son of the victim noted, "We are suing them just to make sure it's recognised. We're not in the slightest bit interested in compensation. It's about proving that mum did nothing wrong. She would never take a risk. Certainly crossing a road was one of the big risks that was important to her. She knew how to cross a road."
To note, Christopher joined the Metropolitan Police in 1982 and had been part of its special escort group for royals for over two decades.