Royal

King Charles' heartwarming tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II revealed

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 in September 2022 at Balmoral Castle

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
King Charles' heartwarming tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II revealed 

King Charles has once again won hearts after he honoured his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, with a heartfelt gesture.

The monarch made a donation worth over £50,000 for the roof repairs of the late queen's favourite churches, according to the church's latest annual financial report, the Mirror reports.

Following the launch of a fundraising campaign to raise funds for St Peter and St Paul Parish Church in West Newton, Norfolk, the king gifted £50,900 from his own pocket last year.

The Grade Two listed church is located on the Royal Sandringham Estate, and the late Queen would often attend Sunday services at the chapel before her death in September 2022.

Moreover, the queen would also hold an annual prize-giving ceremony for choristers and local primary school children at West Newton village hall on the first Sunday of each February.

The church has long-standing regal ties, as the royal family previously helped fund its restoration in the 19th century when it fell into disrepair.

It was almost completely rebuilt in 1881 by architect Arthur Blomfield, but it still retains its 14th-century tower and 15th-century font.

